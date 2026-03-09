EisnerAmper Collaborates with Microsoft on EisnerAI Audit Design Agent

Proprietary Software Running on Microsoft Foundry

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EisnerAmper, a leading global business advisory firm, announces its collaboration with Microsoft to develop the EisnerAI Audit Design Agent, a leading-edge assurance platform running on Microsoft Foundry. The firm sees artificial intelligence as the next frontier for competitive advantage, to allow technology to augment the sharp judgment auditors bring to every engagement.

Designed to modernize how audits are performed, the EisnerAI Audit Design Agent acts as a research and insight partner. It helps auditors rapidly synthesize information across systems and identify key patterns they need to move faster and think deeper. Auditors—now performing higher-value, judgment-driven work—can then consider additional perspectives, accelerate risk assessment, reduce the likelihood of errors or discrepancies, and ultimately elevate the quality and efficiency of the entire client engagement.

"When you take away the work of assembling and sorting data, you allow auditors to do more meaningful work," says Phillip Austin, Head of the National Office of Professional Practice and Chief Risk Officer of Assurance at EisnerAmper. "When an audit is more precise, you find issues more readily. Clients gain insight, and the work becomes more satisfying."

"We set out to build a solution that sets a new standard of audit excellence and paves the way for the future of how assurance gets done," said Jessica Estrella, Audit Partner and Leader of Methodology, Enablement, Technology, and Innovation at EisnerAmper. "And we're confident we've achieved that goal."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 475 partners and 4,700 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

