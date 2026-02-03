EisnerAmper Earns Best of Accounting Award for Client Service Excellence for Ninth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EisnerAmper, a global business advisory firm, is proud to announce it has once again received ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting Award for client service excellence. Because the firm has won this prestigious award for at least five consecutive years, it has again obtained the Diamond Award distinction. Fewer than 25% of the Best of Accounting winners receive this elevated designation.

Charly Weinstein, EisnerAmper CEO

ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients. The survey measures key service drivers such as responsiveness, being proactive and forward thinking, understanding the client's goals, ROI, and others. The findings were then benchmarked against other accounting firms nationally. Fewer than 2% of all accounting firms in North America earn this distinction. Among the noteworthy metrics, EisnerAmper scored significantly higher than the industry average for client satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 (by 33 percentage points) as well as Net Promoter Score (by 35 percentage points), respectively.

Clients regularly cite EisnerAmper's responsiveness, depth of knowledge, and collaborative approach as key differentiators: "EisnerAmper does impeccable work with incredible, hardworking professionals! They're always very responsive. The entire organization is top notch and the best in the business. My engagement team always answers my inquiries without delay and consistently produces excellent work," said client Justin Kurland, managing partner at Odysseus Fund LP. "EisnerAmper has been instrumental in my company's growth."

The 2025 survey also highlighted EisnerAmper's commitment to innovation, with clients praising the firm's use of leading-edge technology, workflow automation, and actionable insights that help them stay ahead in a rapidly changing business environment.

"Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. This award is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and passion our people bring to every client relationship. We're not just solving today's challenges, we're helping clients anticipate tomorrow's opportunities," said Charly Weinstein, EisnerAmper CEO. "I'm incredibly proud of our team for once again setting the bar for service excellence. And thank you to ClearlyRated for validating the high expectations EisnerAmper consistently exceeds for clients and the profession."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory, tax and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 475 partners and 4,700 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

