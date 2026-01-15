MLCworks Combines with EisnerAmper

Firm Specializes in Marketing and Business Growth Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announces that the colleagues of digital marketing/growth advisory firm MLCworks joined EisnerAmper in a combination that closed in early January 2026.

Based in Metairie, Louisiana, MLCworks provides strategic planning, brand development, media strategy, digital advertising, sales enablement, custom website design and development, search engine optimization, and online reputation management. Areas of deep industry experience include health care, legal, retail, home improvement, nonprofit and other sectors.

"Similar to EisnerAmper, MLCworks is passionate about using data-driven insights, a strategic approach, and leading-edge optimization to ensure that every engagement not just meets but exceeds expectations," said MLCworks Founder & CEO Lauren Lightfoot. "There's a great symbiosis between our two growing firms."

"This move further solidifies our philosophy of providing a truly holistic approach to clients' needs—whether that need is international tax planning or creating a state-of-the-art website or growth plan," said Dan Gardiner, Managing Partner of Outsourced Solutions at EisnerAmper. "We very much look forward to the exciting new opportunities this relationship will offer clients going forward."

