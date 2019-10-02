EisnerAmper Names 11 New Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EisnerAmper LLP, a leading global business advisory firm announced that it has admitted 11 new partners—accounting and advisory professionals who have years of experience successfully serving clients, the firm and the accounting profession.

"We're celebrating our largest new partner class, many of whom started their careers here," said Charly Weinstein, EisnerAmper CEO. "Each of these 11 accomplished professionals has many years of experience in helping clients achieve success, demonstrating a commitment to outstanding client service. Not only is this our largest new partner class, it's arguably the most technologically proficient—which is critical to managing the firm's rapid growth in a constantly evolving business climate."

Our new partners are:

Stephen Farbish

Stephen is in the Tax Group at the Miami, FL, office. He has more than 10 years of experience working with high net worth individuals, closely held businesses and corporations across a variety of industries on tax compliance issues, tax planning, consulting and compliance work, and outsourced finance and accounting services. A member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Board of Governors of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, Stephen has a B.S. in Accounting from Florida State University and an M.S. in Taxation from the University of Miami.

Denise Finney

Denise is in the Pension Audit Group at the Iselin, NJ, office. She has 20 years of experience advising clients on their fiduciary responsibilities relating to defined benefit and defined contribution plans, including pension, 401(k), profit sharing, 11-K, 403(b), ESOP, and health and welfare benefit plans. Denise develops and delivers training courses for EisnerAmper University and is a nationally recognized instructor for auditing employee benefit plans. A member of the American Institute of CPAs, Denise has a B.S. in Accounting from West Chester University.

Jaime Gilmore

Jaime is in the Audit and Assurance Services Practice at the Iselin, NJ, office. She has approximately 15 years of experience auditing and consulting for technical accounting matters, revenue recognition, business combinations, and complex equity instruments, as well as providing guidance on SEC compliance and IPO readiness. Jaime also develops courses for EisnerAmper University. A member of the American Institute of CPAs, NJ Bio, and the Licensing Executives Society, Jaime has a B.S. in Business Administration from James Madison University and an M.B.A. in Accounting from the University of Phoenix.

Dean Katsoupas

Dean is in the Audit and Assurance Services Practice at the Iselin, NJ, office. He has approximately 20 years of experience in SEC reporting and compliance, business combinations, revenue recognition, equity-based compensation, and complex debt and equity financings. A member of the American Institute of CPAs and the NJ Association for Corporate Growth, Dean has a B.S. in Accounting from The College of New Jersey and an M.B.A. from Western Kentucky University.

Sharon Keenan

Sharon is in the Audit Group at the New York City, NY, office. She has more than 15 years of experience in serving both public and private companies including SEC reporting, compliance and filing requirements, Sarbanes-Oxley rules and regulations, and due diligence projects for merger and acquisition transactions. She also helps clients streamline business processes and strengthen their internal control structures as well as assists them with complex accounting issues. A member of the American Institute of CPAs, Sharon has an M.S. in Accounting from Baruch College.

Amy E. MacFadyen

Amy is in the Not-for-Profit Services Group at the Iselin, NJ, office. She has more than 15 years of experience specializing in not-for-profit and commercial auditing. Amy has expertise in the specialized issues of not-for-profit organizations, including year-end considerations; FASB technical pronouncements and Uniform Guidance requirements; review of tax-exempt status; and unrelated business income issues. A member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Association for Corporate Growth of New Jersey, she has a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Rhode Island.

Kelly Mulhearn

Kelly is in the Private Business Services Group at the Philadelphia, PA, office. She has more than 15 years of experience working with closely held businesses in a variety of industries, including professional services, manufacturing and distribution, and real estate. Her expertise includes financial reporting as well as a deep understanding of the tax areas of importance to her clients. In addition to her experience with commercial clients, Kelly is also a member of the firm's Pension Services Group. A member of the American Institute of CPAs, Kelly has a B.S. in Accounting from St. Joseph's University.

Jeffrey Stomski

Jeffrey is in the Financial Services Group at the New York City, NY, office. He has more than 10 years of experience providing audit, tax, and advisory services to clients in the alternative investment industry, including domestic and offshore hedge funds, private equity funds, funds of funds, and commodity pools. Prior to joining the firm, Jeffrey served as the Chief Financial Officer of several investment managers. A CPA, Jeffrey has a B.S. in Accounting and Economics from Muhlenberg College.

Bonnie Sussman

Bonnie is in the Financial Services Group at the New York City, NY, office. She has nearly 15 years of accounting, audit and operational experience and provides services to private equity funds, venture capital funds, hedge funds, funds of funds, and investment advisors. Bonnie co-leads firm-wide private equity training, mentors staff, participates in new employee recruitment, and contributes thought leadership to the financial services industry. A member of the American Institute of CPAs, Bonnie has a B.S. in Accounting from Hunter College.

Michael Torhan

Michael is in the Real Estate Services Group at the Long Island, NY, office. He has approximately 10 years of experience providing accounting and tax services. He has expertise in real estate transactions, including joint ventures; formation and operation of private equity funds; real estate acquisitions, dispositions, financings, and re-financings; Section 1031 like-kind exchange transactions; and Section 467 lease agreements. Michael has also been involved with tax compliance and transactional consulting for REITs. A member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Urban Land Institute, Michael has a B.S. and an M.B.A. in Accounting from St. John's University.

Evan R. Waxman

Evan is in the Private Business Services Group at the Long Island, NY, office. He has more than 20 years of experience in the areas of individual and trust income tax and estate tax compliance. Evan's expertise also includes advising closely held entities such as S corporations, partnerships, limited liability companies and private foundations. Evan co-chairs the firm's Athletes and Entertainment Practice. Evan also has extensive experience with tax controversy matters. A member of the American Institute of CPAs, he has a B.A. in Accounting and an M.S. in Taxation from Hofstra University. He also holds the Personal Financial Specialist designation.

About EisnerAmper LLP

EisnerAmper LLP, one of the largest professional services firms in the world, is a premier accounting and business advisory services firm. EisnerAmper provides audit, accounting and tax services; valuation, due diligence, internal audit and risk management, litigation consulting and forensic accounting; as well as technology, compliance and regulatory, operational consulting and other professional services to a broad range of clients, including services to more than 200 public companies. The firm has approximately 200 partners and principals and 1,500 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE EisnerAmper

Related Links

http://eisneramper.com

