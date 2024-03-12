EisnerAmper Offers Free Tax Guide

220-Page Tax e-Book Helps Make the Complex Simple

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EisnerAmper, a leading global business advisory firm, is pleased to introduce the 2024 edition of its Personal Tax Guide. With contributions from dozens of EisnerAmper's seasoned tax professionals—across all tax disciplines—this unique e-guide is a wonderful resource to help taxpayers, tax professionals, the media, government officials, and others navigate the increasingly complicated U.S. Tax Code.

Here are just some of the major topics the Tax Guide covers:

2024 EisnerAmper Tax Guide

● Pass-Through Entity Tax ● Charitable Contributions ● Digital Assets ● Federal Tax Rates ● International Taxation ● Real Estate Activities ● Capital Gains and Dividend Income ● Retirement Plans ● Alternative Minimum Tax ● State Tax Issues ● Estate and Gift Planning ● Tax Planning Strategies

You'll also find the latest overviews of key tax legislation impacting you in 2024 and beyond, including the framework of the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act, as well as key changes resulting from the SECURE Act 2.0, the SECURE Act, the CARES Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, the American Rescue Plan Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and more.

"The tax code, due to its volume and complexity, can be a challenge for even the most experienced tax professional to navigate," said Tax Guide Editor-in-Chief Lisa Cappiello. "Our goal is to present the information in a straightforward manner by providing tax tips, summaries, examples, schedules, comparative charts, and more. With its coverage of essential topics and practical insights, this guide will become a valuable resource for implementing the strategies discussed within."

Click here to receive your FREE copy of EisnerAmper's Personal Tax Guide . The password is Press.

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include more than 400 partners and 4,000 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com , and be sure to follow us on X and LinkedIn .

