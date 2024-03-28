Tidwell Group Combines with EisnerAmper

Group Has a Stellar Presence in the Real Estate Sector

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announces that the partners and colleagues of Birmingham, Alabama-based tax, assurance and advisory, and real estate consulting firm Tidwell Group, LLC, are joining EisnerAmper in a transaction expected to close in May 2024.

Christopher Loiacono. Barry Tidwell.

Founded in 1997, Tidwell has 40 partners and a staff of more than 200 professionals. Named a "Best of the Best Firm" by Inside Public Accounting and one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes for four consecutive years, Tidwell has six offices across Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ohio. In addition to tax and A&A services, Tidwell has a strong presence in real estate, affordable housing, HUD and USDA-rural development compliance, renewable energy projects, and construction.

"Combining an entrepreneurial and community spirit together with a singular focus on delivering client service excellence fuels our trajectory. And we see this same spirit and dedication at EisnerAmper," said J. Barry Tidwell, National Managing Partner. "Together, we look forward to achieving greater heights for our clients, staff, industries, and the communities in which we practice. EisnerAmper remains deeply committed to supporting and advancing the affordable housing and renewable energy sectors through innovative solutions and dedicated service."

"Combined with Tidwell's nationally recognized real estate group, EisnerAmper will have one of the preeminent real estate practices in the U.S. and beyond," said Christopher Loiacono, EisnerAmper Vice Chair of Services. "We're excited about the future, and we heartily welcome our new colleagues from Tidwell Group."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include more than 400 partners and 4,000 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

