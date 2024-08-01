EisnerAmper Names 23 New Partners

Largest Class in Firm's History Reflects Tremendous Growth in Advisory Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisner Advisory Group LLC, one of the world's largest business consulting firms, announced that it has admitted 23 new partners effective August 1, 2024.

"These outstanding professionals possess deep expertise, a client-centric mindset, and a dedication to continuous learning that is so critical for success in today's hyper-competitive marketplace," said Eisner Advisory Group CEO Charly Weinstein. "We warmly welcome these deserving new partners and look forward to them adding even more value for our ever-growing roster of clients."

Ryan Aldridge – Ryan is a partner in the Consulting Services Group. With more than 10 years of experience, he is based in the Baton Rouge, LA, office. He leads class action, mass arbitration, and mass tort claims administration projects. He is proficient in settlement administration, including notice distribution, claims adjudication, data analysis, fund administration, and technology integration. He has led settlement programs involving consumer, antitrust, personal injury, mass torts, and labor and employment litigations.

Derek Chamberlain – Derek is a partner in the Audit Services Group. With approximately 12 years of experience, he is based in the Minneapolis, MN, office. He provides clients with solutions in accounting, audit, and advisory services across a wide variety of industries. He also frequently conducts training sessions for the Audit Services Group.

Dana Daigle – Dana is a partner in the Advisory Services Group. With nearly 15 years of experience, she is based in the Baton Rouge, LA, office. She is a leader of the Financial Management and Disbursements Service Line, providing services across numerous industries. Her expertise includes financial management, policy and process design, disbursements, disaster management, forensic accounting, compliance, and litigation support.

Michele Epstein – Michele is a partner in the Audit Services Group. With more than 12 years of experience, she is based in the Iselin, NJ, office. She is responsible for audit engagements for public and private companies across several business sectors. Michele has experience with SEC compliance, including SOX internal controls, complex debt and equity transactions, revenue recognition, and mergers and acquisitions.

Ralph Estel – Ralph is a partner in the Private Client Services Group. With more than 15 years of experience, he is based in the Philadelphia, PA, office. He provides accounting, consulting, and tax services to middle-market clients in the real estate, construction, and other sectors.

John Ferraro – John is a partner in the Private Client Services Group. With nearly 20 years of experience, he is based in the Melville, NY, office. John specializes in tax compliance and consulting, with a particular focus on investment and closely held partnership structures. John's proficiency extends across multiple sectors, including real estate, manufacturing, distribution, and others.

Jennifer Fuselier – Jennifer is a partner in the Audit Services Group. With 14 years of experience, she is based in the New Orleans, LA, office. She oversees fieldwork and performs financial statement audits, single audits, agreed-upon procedure engagements, and other services for nonprofits, governments, and charter schools.

Adam Gager – Adam is a partner in the Audit Services Group. With more than 15 years of experience, he is based in the New York, NY, office. He is responsible for audit, review, and compilation engagements for a variety of business sectors. He specializes in accounting for royalties and the valuation of investments in music, film, and television copyrights and licenses.

Michael Grant – Michael is a partner in the Tax Services Group. With more than 15 years of experience, he is based in the Iselin, NJ, office. He provides tax compliance and advisory services to clients in the manufacturing and distribution, retail, real estate, and life sciences sectors. He specializes in closely held businesses, individual taxation, and IRC 382.

Kira Heizer – Kira is a partner in the Outsourced Services Group. With nearly 30 years of experience, she is based in the San Mateo, CA, office. She provides fractional CFO services to privately owned businesses and venture-backed startups. Kira specializes in using financial forecasting and analysis to optimize resource allocation, increase operational efficiency, and maximize cash flow to determine funding needs.

Zhi Man Huang – Zhi is a partner at EA RESIG LLC. With more than 15 years of experience, he is based in the New York, NY, office. He leads several fund administration teams responsible for the day-to-day activities of real estate private equity funds. He has expertise with financial statements, waterfall schedules, preferred return calculations, and all areas of private equity. Zhi routinely works on funds that have master-feeder structures and structures that include real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and blocker entities.

Sarah Irvin – Sarah is a partner in the Advisory Services Group. With approximately 15 years of experience, she is based in the New Orleans, LA, office. A leader of the Financial Management and Disbursements service line, Sarah specializes in accounting and finance, compliance, financial management and disbursements, quality assurance and control, disaster management and recovery, and settlement fund financial administration across a variety of industries.

Amy Jongerius – Amy is a partner in the Outsourced Services Group. With more than 15 years of experience, she is based in the Minneapolis, MN, office. She has a focus in healthcare, specializing in working with physician groups, medical practice clients, dental practices, and privately held clinics and their management teams to help improve their day-to-day accounting and monthly financial reporting.

Nicholas Landera – Nicholas is a partner in the Financial Advisory Services Group. With 18 years of experience, he is based in the Miami, FL, office. He provides consulting, forensic accounting, litigation support, and expert witness services. His experience includes multinational investigations, class-action litigation consulting, shareholder disputes, and derivative actions. He also has extensive experience assisting on clients' business valuation and transaction advisory matters for mergers and acquisitions, tax compliance, and dispute resolution.

Anastasiya Lopatnikova – Anastasiya is a partner in the Financial Services Group. With more than 15 years of experience, she is based in the New York, NY, office. She serves hedge funds, private equity funds, venture capital funds, funds of funds, investment advisors, registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, and other financial services entities.

Samuel Medina – Samuel is a partner in the Private Client Services Group. With more than 25 years of experience, he is based in the Chicago, IL, office. Specializing in tax planning, compliance, and gift and estate taxation, Samuel serves high-net-worth individuals and their closely held businesses across various industries, including family businesses, law firms, professional services, and real estate.

Michael Morse – Michael is a partner in the Audit Services Group. With 13 years of experience, he is based in the New Orleans, LA, office. He provides audit and consultation services across many industries including employee benefit plans, construction, and marine vessel supply. Michael also has experience in planning and executing internal and compliance audits, including Sarbanes-Oxley Section 404.

Kevin Nardone – Kevin is a partner in the Private Client Services Group. With more than 15 years of experience, he is based in the Iselin, NJ, office. He provides attest and advisory services for closely held companies in the food and beverage, manufacturing and distribution, software, and construction sectors. He also has extensive experience in employee benefit plan audits including 401(k)s, defined benefit plans, and multi-employer benefit plans.

Virginia Salazar-Miller – Virginia is a partner in the Tax Services Group. With more than 25 years of experience, she is based in the New York, NY, office. She provides tax planning and compliance services to hedge funds, private equity, investment advisors, and other financial services companies, including family offices and high-net-worth individuals.

Allen Shteynberg – Allen is a partner in the Financial Services Group. With more than 15 years of experience, he is based in the New York, NY, office. He performs audit services for private equity funds, hedge funds, mutual funds, funds of funds, and commodity pools. He assists clients with fund documents, structuring investment vehicles, and various regulatory issues.

Cameron Trumble – Cameron is a partner in the Private Client Services Group. With approximately 15 years of experience, he is based in the Chicago, IL, office. He provides tax, reviews, compilations, and bookkeeping services for private businesses and individuals in the technology, manufacturing, and real estate industries.

Christine Wu – Christine is a partner at EA RESIG LLC. With 18 years of experience, she is based in the New York, NY, office. She leads several fund administration teams responsible for the day-to-day activities of various debt and equity funds. She has expertise in complex organizational fund structure with blocker entities, shareholder loans, investment-by-investment performance fee calculations, and REITs. Christine onboards new funds including initial accounting system set-ups and treasury functions.

Carolyn Zhang – Carolyn is a partner in the Outsourced Services Group. With more than 15 years of experience, she is based in the San Mateo, CA, office. Carolyn supports the operational accounting functions for venture-backed early-stage tech startups. She manages the overall direction, coordination, development, and evaluation of accounting and financial operations for client companies, including producing financial reports, establishing financial performance metrics, and implementing accounting software strategies.

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 450 partners and 4,500 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and follow us on (X) and LinkedIn.

