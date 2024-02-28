EisnerAmper Offers Free Cybersecurity eBook

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know that the average cost of a cyber breach last year was $4.45 million? And that number will only increase. If that isn't scary enough, the bad actors are getting more sophisticated every day. Cyberattacks are a daily threat to any organization and can result in compromised data, damaged client relationships, financial cost, litigation, reputational harm and more.

As such, EisnerAmper, a leading global business advisory firm, is pleased to introduce its Cybersecurity eBook. Created by the firm's team of cybersecurity professionals, this guide offers best practices that can help you lay the foundation for your updated cybersecurity plan. The Cybersecurity eBook features sections on:

  • Types of Cybersecurity – Software, cloud, Internet of Things.
  • Origins of Threats – Employee errors, external hackers, third-party vendors.
  • Proactive Strategies – Education/training, data security, data loss prevention, zero trust, cyber insurance.
  • Incident Response Plan – Prepare, identify, contain, eradicate, recover, post-incident.

You'll also learn about the many types of Personally Identifiable Information ("PII") hackers seek, recognizing suspicious behavior from internal staff with dishonest motives, the 3-2-1 backup rule, and more.

"It may sound cliché, but it's true that bad actors only have to compromise your systems once. And that one incident could cripple your organization," said Rahul Mahna, Partner and Leader of EisnerAmper's Outsourced IT Services Team. "We've taken the decades of knowledge and real-life experiences of our tech team and distilled it into this handy, actionable guide that can help you sleep better at night when it comes to your cybersecurity."   

Click here to receive your free copy of EisnerAmper's Cybersecurity eBook. 

About EisnerAmper 
EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include more than 400 partners and 4,000 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on X and LinkedIn.

