EisnerAmper Offers Free "Manufacturing and Distribution Employment and Compensation Outlook for 2024"

"Average Raise for an M&D Employee in 2023 was 4%"

ISELIN, N.J., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EisnerAmper, a leading global business advisory firm, is pleased to offer its Manufacturing and Distribution Employment and Compensation Outlook for 2024. This Outlook features insights into the trends M&D leaders need to be aware of to compete in this vital sector.

Manufacturing and Distribution Employment and Compensation Outlook for 2024

EisnerAmper's M&D Group paired with Compensation Resources, an EisnerAmper company, to survey M&D companies during the fourth quarter of 2023. With proprietary research and third-party survey data, we've assembled a comprehensive overview of what leaders can expect in 2024. The Outlook features sections on:

• Skills Gap/Shortage • Growth in Advanced Roles • Talent Acquisition • Succession Planning • Competitive Compensation • Salary Ranges • Changing Pay Legislation • Compensation Adjustments

"With the ongoing changes in M&D, we want to provide industry leaders valuable insights to help navigate what's ahead. With decades of experience, our team knows the importance of staying up to date with intelligence because with knowledge comes the ability to leverage opportunities and mitigate threats," said EisnerAmper Partner-in-Charge of Manufacturing & Distribution, Travis Epp.

"The Compensation Resources team was thrilled to partner with the M&D Group to provide industry-specific information. Having timely, accurate compensation data can often mean the difference between profitability and loss for an organization," said EisnerAmper Partner and Compensation Resources Leader, Mary Rizzuti.

Click here to receive your free copy of the M&D Employment and Compensation Outlook for 2024.

