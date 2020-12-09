EisnerAmper opens new NYC headquarters

EisnerAmper worked with the award-winning architectural firm, FCA (Francis Cauffman Architects) to design a collaborative workspace featuring flexibility; hospitality; responsible design; leading-edge technology; and plenty of wellness space to enhance the mind, body and soul.

Weinstein noted the vibrant colors, ultra-modern aesthetic, and beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces: "You feel like you're at a groundbreaking software start-up or a cutting-edge design firm—a place where people want to devote their time. Our new office was also created with the wellness of our environment in mind. For example, the carpets are made from reclaimed fishing nets. That's the kind of innovation and corporate responsibility emblematic of EisnerAmper."

"In my 30 years in the profession, I've seen hundreds of business headquarters of all types, but I've never seen one like this," commented EisnerAmper COO and co-project lead Robert Levine. "It's a forward-thinking, 'workplace for your day' facility that has a real element of fun to it. And, best of all, the design reflects what our people told us was most important to them."

Added Nicholas Tsafos, Partner-in-Charge of the NYC office and co-project lead: "The new space has a great balance to it. It has this industrious look where you get the sense that significant work is being done, but there's a creative harmony you can also feel. This will be a wonderful forum in which to attract and retain the best and brightest talent."

"We wanted a future-driven design that pushed the envelope, something that conveys where EisnerAmper is and its countless possibilities" said Weinstein. "And I think we nailed it. From an organizational culture standpoint, it's a really great place to reconnect with co-workers, clients and colleagues as we strategically return to the office."

Click here to take a virtual tour.

About EisnerAmper LLP

EisnerAmper LLP, one of the largest professional services firms in the world, is a premier accounting, tax and business advisory services firm. EisnerAmper provides audit, accounting and tax services; valuation, due diligence, internal audit and risk management, litigation consulting and forensic accounting; as well as technology, compliance and regulatory, operational consulting and other professional services to a broad range of clients, including services to more than 200 public companies. The firm has more than 200 partners and principals and 1,900-plus employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE EisnerAmper