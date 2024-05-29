Ekinops acquires 120,914 of its own shares from a historical shareholder

PARIS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators and enterprises, announces the acquisition of 120,914 of its own shares during the trading session of 24 May 2024, representing 0.45%[1] of its capital, from a historical shareholder (former OneAccess shareholder).

The transaction was conducted under the share buyback program at a price of €4.04 per share, amounting to a total of €0.49 million.

Ekinops

Following this transaction, the treasury shares held by the company (excluding treasury shares held under the liquidity contract) represent 0.45% of the capital.

The purpose of this operation is to enable Ekinops to meet its obligations related to employees' benefits programs, e.g. free shares or stock options plans, and thereby limit dilution for all shareholders caused by its instruments.

[1] based on a share capital of 26,994,049 shares at 30 April 2024

EKINOPS Contact

Didier Brédy, Chairman and CEO

[email protected]

Investors

Mathieu Omnes, Investor relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

[email protected]

Press

Amaury Dugast, Press relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2424524/Ekinops.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814911/4731522/Ekinops_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ekinops