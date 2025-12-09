PARIS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport systems and access network solutions, today announces the availability of its new C700HC chassis, the first system in a new class of hybrid optical transport equipment that combines features of traditional WDM transport systems with DCI-specific platforms making it equally capable of operating in both service provider central offices and data centers.

Ekinops New C700HC Chassis Efficiently Connects the Data Center and the Central Office

This unique hybrid capability enables service providers to deliver high-capacity bandwidth services directly to the emerging neo-scaler market. The C700HC provides a common platform for both environments with the same hardware, software, operating system and management tools delivering a unified transport solution that erases the boundaries between disparate applications.

As the newest member of the Ekinops360 optical transport platform, the C700HC provides an upgraded design with greater capacity, improved scalability and more efficient cooling. These improvements impact both capital and operational costs leading to an overall reduction in the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of the platform. Its 20-slot design and upgraded power envelope accommodates a full-fill of ten PM_ 800FR04 800G line modules for up to 8 Tbps of total shelf capacity. At less than 0.2 watts of power consumed per Gbps at full capacity, it is highly power efficient to meet modern data center requirements.

The hybrid design of the C700HC maintains the telco-oriented 300mm depth and DC power for deployment in central office racks while front-to-back airflow and AC power option allows it to be located inside the data center that utilizes a hot and cold aisle layout system. Under the control of Ekinops' Celestis NMS network management system, the C700HC is fully interoperable with existing Ekinops chassis already deployed with complete service visibility, end-to-end provisioning and network monitoring capabilities for troubleshooting and rapid fault isolation.

"The C700HC is designed specifically as a bridge between the different operating environments," said Guillaume Crenn, Product Line and Marketing Director at Ekinops. "It allows our customers to deploy the same transport platform in both CO and data center locations so they can seamlessly extend capacity from their existing networks directly to and between these data centers to reach their customers located there that are connecting to Cloud services and AI."

The C700HC shares the same management and line cards with the existing C600HC and C200HC chassis, which reduces sparing costs and simplifies ordering while its higher capacity requires fewer shelves to accommodate required line cards.

The C700HC is now generally available and currently being shipped to customers in Europe and North America.

