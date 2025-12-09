PARIS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport systems and access network solutions, today introduces its new 32-degree Reconfigurable Optical Add/Drop (ROADM) module, the PM_ROADM-FLEX-H32M for the Ekinops360 optical transport platform.

Ekinops Introduces 32-Degree ROADM for High Baud Rate Channel Support and Muxless Designs

The PM_ROADM-FLEX-H32Mis designed for large networks consisting of many interconnection points where multiple wavelengths need to be switched optically onto multiple paths (degrees). It also addresses colorless, directionless, contentionless, and gridless (CDCG) networks in which a large number of wavelengths need to be added and dropped including multiple instances of the same wavelength, functionality that is not supported in a typical ROADM architecture.

It provides the new standard for muxless designs utilizing a Route-and-Select architecture with a dual WSS —one for the Transmit side and one for the Receive side—and Optical Channel Monitor (OCM), delivering multifunction capability while improving overall flexibility and performance of the network. By integrating all of these functions, the PM_ROADM-FLEX-H32M does not require external cabling between modules to more effectively scale to any size network up to thirty-two degrees. The use of dual LC connectors on the faceplate rather than MPO connectors reduces footprint, complexity and cost by eliminating the need for additional shuffle modules to provide conversion from MPO to LC connectors.

"The PM_ROADM-FLEX-H32M is designed from the ground up to support today's modern channel profile with high bit rates over one terabit per second adding advanced functionality to any optical transport network," said Guillaume Crenn, Product Line and Marketing Director at Ekinops. "It's ideal for high-capacity networks using high baud rate transponders allowing 32 channels at 150GHz spacing to cover full C-band."

Compatible with both the C600HC and new C700HC chassis (see separate press release) the PM_ROADM-FLEX-H32M is managed through Celestis NMS, Ekinops advanced network management system.

For more information about the Ekinops portfolio, please visit https://www.ekinops.com/products-services/products

