Ekinops Announces Reseller Partnership with Fujitsu

PARIS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport and network access solutions, is partnering with Fujitsu, a leading provider of network digital transformation solutions. Fujitsu will integrate the Ekinops next generation OTN compact modular switches into the Fujitsu 1FINITY™ open optical networking portfolio, giving service providers even more choice and flexibility in open networking solutions.

Ekinops’ OTN switches will become the newest offering in the Fujitsu Optical Networking Portfolio

The Ekinops ETSc, an OTN compact platform optimized for metro and metro-access services, provides greater scaling capacity for optical networks from 1GbE to 200G, while giving service providers more choice in open networking solutions. Virtuora®, Fujitsu's multi-layer, multi-vendor control and orchestration software platform, will provide automated and seamless network operations for the Ekinops platform. In addition to scalability and flexibility, the compact form factor delivers operational efficiencies to service providers.

"Fujitsu's partnership with Ekinops is part of our continuous strategy to create an industry-leading, open networking ecosystem for service providers worldwide," said Paul Havala, head of the optical business unit at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. "We are proud to offer our customers new solutions that comply with our high performance, quality and reliability standards."

"The combination of our high-performance OTN products integrated with Virtuora® is a best-in-class next-generation solution. North American service providers now have a flexible, scalable, future-proof system using state-of-the-art technology for operation and management," added Kevin Antill, Group VP heading North America at Ekinops.

