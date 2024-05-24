LANNION, France, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport and enterprise connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of its new head office in Lannion (Brittany).

These new premises reflect the Group's growth over the last twenty years, both in terms of sales and staff numbers, and the subsequent need for appropriate space for all activities centered around innovation, software development, production of cutting-edge equipment and telecom operators training.

Ekinops celebrates the opening of its new headquarters and R&D hub for optical transport activities in Lannion

Welcoming more than a hundred employees, Ekinops' new headquarters in Lannion occupies a 20,000 m² site, ideally located at the heart of France's historic center of telecommunications technologies. The building meets the need for shared workspaces, but also meets strong environmental standards with improved energy-efficiency.

The project, supported by the Lannion-Trégor Communauté organization, has led to the renovation of an existing 3,700 m² building, turning it into a new flagship for telecommunications innovation.

"The long-standing partnership between Lannion-Trégor Communauté and Ekinops illustrates our commitment to accompanying and supporting the growth of innovative companies in the region. We are proud to provide Ekinops with a modern, innovation-friendly infrastructure," says Gervais Egault, President of Lannion-Trégor Communauté.

"We are very proud of these new premises. They perfectly reflect our ambitions for the future. The opening of this new building gives us the opportunity to look back over the last twenty years and celebrate the boldness and tenacity of the group's founders, François Xavier Ollivier and Jean-Luc Pamart." added Didier Brédy, Chief Executive Officer of Ekinops.

The Ekinops Group has a number of subsidiaries around the world: Ekinops France, based around Paris in Massy (France), Ekinops Corp. in Rockville, Maryland (United States), Ekinops Brasil in Campinas (Brazil), and other entities in Germany, Spain, Australia, India, Canada and Belgium. Ekinops' research and development is spread across 7 R&D sites: 5 in EMEA (Lannion, Sophia Antipolis, Massy, Leuven and Geneva), 1 in Brazil (Campinas) and 1 in India (Bangalore). In addition to its R&D hubs, the Group has commercial representation in more than 10 countries, including Australia, Sweden, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom. Through its global footprint, Ekinops provides support services to its customers internationally and now has customers in over 70 countries.

Contact

For further media information, or to schedule an interview with Ekinops, please contact Yash Raveendra, iseepr +44(0) 113 350 1922 / [email protected]

About Ekinops

Ekinops is a leading provider of open, trusted and innovative network connectivity solutions to service providers around the world. Our programmable and highly scalable solutions enable the fast, flexible, and cost-effective deployment of new services for both high-speed, high-capacity optical transport as well as virtualization-enabled managed enterprise services.

Our product portfolio consists of three highly complementary product and service sets: EKINOPS360, OneAccess and Compose.

EKINOPS360 provides optical transport solutions for metro, regional and long-distance networks with WDM for high-capacity point-to-point, ring, and optical mesh architectures, and OTN for improved bandwidth utilization and efficient multi-service aggregation.

OneAccess offers a wide choice of physical and virtualized deployment options for Layer 2 and Layer 3 access network functions.

Compose supports service providers in making their networks software-defined with a variety of software management tools and services, including the scalable SD-WAN Xpress and SixSq Edge-to-Cloud solutions.

As service providers embrace SDN and NFV deployment models, Ekinops enables future-proofed deployment today, enabling operators to seamlessly migrate to an open, virtualized delivery model at a time of their choosing.

A global organization, Ekinops (EKI) - a public company traded on the Euronext Paris exchange operates on four continents.

Name: Ekinops

ISIN Code: FR0011466069

Mnemonic code: EKI

Number of shares: 26,994,049

For more information, visit https://www.ekinops.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420997/Ekinops.jpg

SOURCE Ekinops