PARIS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris: FR0011466069) (Euronext Paris: EKI), a leading supplier of telecommunication solutions and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cybersecurity for telecom operators and enterprises, has been awarded the prestigious EcoVadis Gold medal, a recognition awarded to the Top 5% of companies assessed by EcoVadis in the 12 months prior to the medal issue date.

Ekinops recognized with EcoVadis Gold Medal for sustainability excellence, ranked among the top 5% globally

The EcoVadis sustainability assessment is an evaluation of how effectively the group has embedded key sustainability principles into its operations and policies. It is one of the most well-known and trusted sustainability assessments available globally. Ekinops' overall score increased from 75/100 to 82/100, placing the group in the 97th percentile of the 150 000+ companies assessed by EcoVadis worldwide, and in the Top 1% of companies in the "Manufacture of communication equipment industry" category. The EcoVadis Gold medal recognizes the group's commitment to implementing a strong sustainability culture and impactful initiatives.

Sébastien Bernard, Corporate Sustainability and Risks Manager, said:" This recognition is the result of the group's dedication to meet the highest standards in terms of sustainability. It is a great achievement considering we had already made huge progress last year getting to a Silver medal rating. We are extremely pleased to contribute to our ecosystem efforts to improve sustainability performance."

Ekinops has been assessed since 2020 and also requires the group's strategic and critical suppliers to undergo EcoVadis assessment, ensuring high standards and risks management throughout its supply chain. To date, 87% of Ekinops purchasing spending goes to suppliers which have achieved a score aligned with the company's expectations of a score equal or superior to 45/100, corresponding to the "Committed" badge level of EcoVadis. This result is well above the group's target for FY2025 (70% of purchasing spending), which is one of the Group's three (3) ESG corporate objectives for FY2025 formally adopted by the Board of Directors.

Ekinops' Gold medal reflects its commitment to fostering innovation while contributing to a responsible and sustainable global telecommunications industry.

