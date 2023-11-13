Ekinops Selected by Strata Networks for System-wide Upgrade

News provided by

Ekinops

13 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading optical transport and network access specialist, today announced that it has been chosen by Strata Networks, a fast-growing service provider and Utah's largest telecommunications cooperative, to upgrade its optical transport network using the Ekinops360 with FlexRate™ technology.

Continue Reading
Ekinops Selected by Strata Networks for System-wide Upgrade
Ekinops Selected by Strata Networks for System-wide Upgrade

Based in Roosevelt, Utah, Strata's network extends throughout the Uintah Basin, into the Wasatch Front, and to Denver. Strata continues to expand and improve its fiber footprint to remain at the forefront of providing best-in-class residential and business services including phone, television, broadband Internet and mobile. Strata's service area is characterized by difficult terrain and includes a diverse demographic including mid-sized urban and remote rural areas. To serve all these areas and provide uniformly robust performance regardless of size or location, Strata recognized the need for a reliable and easy to use transport solution to deliver scalable and cost-effective capacity.

Using the Ekinops360 optical solution along with 200G and 400G FlexRate modules and Celestis® NMS, Ekinops' advanced network management system, Strata is able to increase the scope and performance of its optical transport network, extending 100G links all the way to its point-of-presence in Denver serving its customers in Colorado. Ekinops PM400FR05 uses high-power pluggable coherent optics to provide up to 400G of capacity for metro/regional connectivity at a lower cost than traditional transponders, while Celestis NMS allows Strata complete control over its network. Celestis' easy-to-use interface gives Strata the ability to monitor, troubleshoot and upgrade services at any node from a centralized network operations center, minimizing truck rolls, helping Strata to reduce its carbon footprint.

"Ekinops was able to step up and deliver everything we needed to improve our network performance so we can continue providing the quality of service for which we're known," commented Brent Simmons, Vice President of Technology at Strata. "We were particularly impressed with Celestis NMS and its ability to give us a level of visibility and control we didn't have before. Its interface makes it easy to use so we can get up to speed quickly to manage the network effectively from day one."

"Strata has a large and challenging service area with connectivity needed in a lot of rural locations hundreds of miles away," said Kevin Antill, Chief Revenue Officer North America at Ekinops: "This is really the sweet spot for the Ekinops360, providing high performance capacity with the high level of control delivered by Celestis NMS at a cost point that supports our customer's business model."

For more information about the Ekinops360 portfolio, please visit https://www.ekinops.com/solutions/optical-transport

For more information on Ekinops, visit http://www.ekinops.com/

For more information on Strata, visit https://stratanetworks.com/

All press releases are published after the close of trading on Euronext Paris.

EKINOPS Contact
Didier Brédy
Chairman and CEO
[email protected]

Investors
Mathieu Omnes
Investor relation
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
[email protected]

Press
Amaury Dugast
Press relation
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274818/ekinops_strata_networks.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814911/Ekinops_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ekinops

Also from this source

Ekinops 2023 nine-month revenue: €98.8 million, up +3%

Ekinops 2023 nine-month revenue: €98.8 million, up +3%

EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators and enterprises, has...
Ekinops Proves Monetizing the Edge is Possible

Ekinops Proves Monetizing the Edge is Possible

EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI) leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators and enterprises, provide...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.