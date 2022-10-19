El Bandido Yankee Tequila and Phoenix Raceway to "Break Out the Bandido" for Championship Weekend

PHOENIX, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a two-year agreement announced this week, Phoenix Raceway has secured El Bandido Yankee as its official Tequila and title brand of the new "El Bandido Yankee Cantina" in the acclaimed infield fan zone at the track.

"We're excited to have El Bandido Yankee Tequila partner with us," said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. "The El Bandido Yankee Tequila Cantina will only enhance Phoenix Raceway's immersive, best-in-class fan experience."

The agreement brings what fans and media refer to as "The Official Tequila of Raceday" to Championship Weekend (Nov 4-6) in a season where El Bandido Yankee has had a presence at numerous races and tracks including the LA Coliseum, Daytona 500, Talladega Playoffs as well as the Indy 500 and multiple national events with the NHRA.

"As Champions are crowned this November in Phoenix, we are excited for fans to celebrate with our award-winning Blanco, Reposado and signature margaritas at the El Bandido Yankee Cantina and any concession area during this historic weekend," said El Bandido Yankee Tequila co-founder Jim Bob Morris.

About El Bandido Yankee

El Bandido Yankee Tequila is an award winning, ultra-premium Tequila brand, co-founded by Jim Bob Morris and Chris Chelios. El Bandido Yankee Blanco and Reposado expressions are certified additive free and made only with 100% Blue Weber agave in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico with a unique oxygenation process for maximum smoothness.

