El Bandido Yankee Tequila Honored With Two Gold Medal Awards From BTI

CHICAGO & BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company is pleased to announce its ultra premium tequila expressions have secured Gold Medal Awards from the Beverage Testing Institute, founded in 1981 to provide fair and reliable reviews for consumers. El Bandido Yankee's Blanco (SRP $39.99) scored 92 points on a 100-point scale. The review shares, "big minerality shines in this easy to enjoy tequila." The company's Reposado (SRP $44.99), described as "very light and delicate, with big minerality and bright agave notes in balance with restrained oak," scored 90 points.

The company credits the recognition with its commitment to authenticity paired with the talents of Master Distiller Karina Rojo at El Viejito Distillery in Jalisco, where its all natural, confirmed additive-free tequilas are handcrafted. El Bandido Yankee's initial launch included distribution in Texas, California, New York, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.

"We're proud of the recognition and progress, both in terms of market reception and more importantly, the growth of our partnership with not-for-profit S.A.C.R.E.D to support communities in Jalisco," said El Bandido Yankee's co-founder Jim Bob Morris, a former NFL player who operates 15+ certified Minority Business Enterprise companies and served as lead donor for Kansas State University's Morris Multicultural Center. "After visiting Jalisco, we felt a deep connection to the people and the region's cultural significance."

From inception, El Bandido Yankee prioritized giving back to Jalisco, dedicating a portion of net proceeds from the sale of every bottle, and 100% of net proceeds from merchandise sales, to support S.A.C.R.E.D.'s mission of enriching the lives of people where agave spirits are made. The company's first of many outreach efforts is to renovate a soccer complex for area youth in San Antonio de Fernandez, Jalisco.

"Our core values inspire us to give boldly," said company co-founder Chris Chelios, a three-time Stanley Cup Champion and entrepreneur who has raised millions for children's charities through his Cheli's Children Foundation. "We're passionate about philanthropic efforts that serve communities on a long-term basis."

To support outreach in Jalisco, visit shop.elbandidoyankee.com , where 100% of net proceeds from merchandise sales are donated to S.A.C.R.E.D.

El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company: elbandidoyankee.com

S.A.C.R.E.D.: sacred.mx .

