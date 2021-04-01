El Camino Health and LinkedIn Open Community Vaccination Center in Santa Clara County

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health and LinkedIn have joined forces to increase the capacity for COVID-19 vaccinations in Santa Clara County. The two partners have opened a community vaccination center to meet the critical need of making vaccinations available to as many people as possible. The clinic, which is housed in an easily accessible, unoccupied LinkedIn building in Sunnyvale, has provided vaccines on a limited basis since March 15, due to a constrained vaccine supply.

"It's vitally important that we get the COVID-19 vaccine into as many arms as possible and as quickly as we can," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer of El Camino Health. "As additional vaccine supply becomes available, having locations like this one ready to go will speed up immunizations; this is our quickest path to resuming life as we knew it before the pandemic."

The El Camino Healthcare District recently approved $1 million to support district vaccinations and engaged El Camino Health to manage the effort. With the new site, El Camino Health will welcome all individuals meeting current government vaccine eligibility as directed by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department and the California Department of Public Health. The building, which is leased from Synopsys, could support up to 3,000 vaccinations a day as sufficient vaccine supply becomes available.

"We're more than happy to support our partner, El Camino Health, in their efforts to equitably distribute the vaccine to the community's most vulnerable and underserved populations," said Katie Ferrick, senior director of community development and workplace programs at LinkedIn. "Offering this unused facility with the support of Microsoft, our landlord Synopsys, and the City of Sunnyvale is just one way we're committing to using our resources and platform to help address this urgent and critical public health need."

The LinkedIn site has easy vehicle access off state Route 237 and bus access via VTA (Valley Transportation Authority) Route 21. The City of Sunnyvale coordinated the permitting process to enable an expeditious opening of the vaccine clinic.

"Partnerships like this are essential to getting our community vaccinated as quickly as possible," said Sunnyvale Mayor Larry Klein. "We are excited about this opportunity and encourage our residents to take advantage of this new option."

Appointments for vaccinations may be scheduled online or, for those unable to schedule online, call 408-871-7460. The number of available appointments may vary and is dependent on supply decisions made by the state, the county and Blue Shield of California, the third-party administrator managing distribution of vaccines on behalf of the state.

For more information about vaccines and testing, visit El Camino Health's COVID-19 resource center.

