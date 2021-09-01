El Camino Health Celebrates 60 Years Advancing Healthcare in Santa Clara County

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health is celebrating 60 years since opening its doors as a community healthcare provider in the Bay Area. What began as a much-needed community hospital created by a group of physicians and concerned citizens has grown to include two not-for-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View and urgent care, multi-specialty care and primary care locations across Santa Clara County.

"Our health system began six decades ago with a mission to heal, relieve suffering and advance wellness in our community, and today we recognize every single person — physicians, nurses, support staff, volunteers, donors, partners, friends and our board members — who has made that mission a reality," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer of El Camino Health. "Especially now, in the midst of ever-changing circumstances related to the ongoing pandemic, our staff has never been more deserving of recognition and celebration."

While a public observation of the anniversary has not been planned due to COVID-19 precautions, the milestone will be celebrated throughout the year. During the virtual August 31 Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Meeting, CEO Dan Woods accepted a special commendation from Supervisors Joseph Simitian and Otto Lee. Congresswoman Anna Eshoo has also presented El Camino Health with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition. Finally, Mountain View Mayor Ellen Kamei will present a Certificate of Excellence to the health system later this month.

El Camino Health has a workforce that has demonstrated its commitment to the community through the longevity of its employees, many of whom have dedicated their entire careers to the organization.

"From working as a clinical nurse to overseeing more than 2,000 nurses and support staff and several roles in between, I've been a proud member of the El Camino Health team for 33 years," said Cheryl Reinking, chief nursing officer at El Camino Health. "I've seen firsthand the dedication and heart each one of our staff members brings to work every day, especially as we've contended with the ongoing pandemic. Our people are what make our organization truly special."

The safety and health of the community has always been a top priority for El Camino Health as it works to champion healthcare equity. For example, in the past year and a half, it has partnered with companies like LinkedIn, Google, Bloom Energy and others to deliver COVID-19 tests and vaccinations where they were needed most; efforts in this area are ongoing.

El Camino Health is also nationally recognized for excellence in patient safety. In 2021 alone it has earned:



Five stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

An 'A' grade for hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group

The Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award™

A spot on the Newsweek Best Maternity Care Hospitals list

A spot on the IBM/Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list

"We are fortunate to have a resource like El Camino Health — a nationally-recognized health system — that is fundamentally focused on serving our community," said Lanhee J. Chen, JD, PhD, chair of the El Camino Hospital Board of Directors. "Our doctors, nurses and care teams are committed to providing the highest quality care that is personalized to patients' unique needs. That's a combination that we know can both change and save lives."

Since its inception, El Camino Health has helped deliver more than 150,000 babies and is currently investing $149 million to renovate the women's hospital, which is a unique facility among healthcare providers in the Bay Area.

"The growth of our health system's infrastructure has mirrored and made space for the constant advancements made in providing high-quality care for those living in Santa Clara County," said Ken King, chief administrative services officer at El Camino Health, who has been with the organization for 33 years. "As we renovate and rebuild multiple parts of our hospital campuses, we're looking ahead toward the next 60 years."

Since 2007 El Camino Health has contributed nearly $823 million in community benefit. This figure also includes grants, sponsorships and in-kind donations that, together with contributions from the El Camino Healthcare District, total more than $100 million reinvested in programs within the communities it serves.

"El Camino Health has played an integral role throughout its history in supporting the healthcare needs of our community," said Julia Miller, chair of the El Camino Healthcare District Board and secretary/treasurer of the El Camino Hospital Board. "I will continue to advocate for the board's strong support of the District's Community Benefits Grant Program, which provides important outreach work enabling meaningful programs and assistance for those who are vulnerable and underserved."

To learn more about El Camino Health's beginnings and its accomplishments over the past 60 years, visit www.elcaminohealth.org/about-us/el-camino-health-60th-anniversary.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health provides a personalized healthcare experience at two not-for-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View and at primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across Santa Clara County. For nearly sixty years, the organization has grown to meet the needs of individuals and communities it serves. Bringing together the best in new technology and advanced medicine, the network of nationally recognized physicians and care teams deliver high quality, compassionate care. Key service lines include behavioral health, cancer, heart and vascular, mother-baby, neurology, orthopedics, spine, urology and women's health. The hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, including being named a top 100 hospital in the nation by Fortune/IBM Watson Health and Newsweek, Best Maternity Care Hospital for Los Gatos hospital by Newsweek, and earning a 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). El Camino Health has earned four consecutive American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognitions for nursing excellence and quality patient care.

