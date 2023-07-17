El Camino Health Earns 2023 Emergency Nurses Association Lantern Award

Lantern Award recognizes excellence in emergency departments

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health's Mountain View emergency department has been honored by the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) with the 2023 Lantern Award for demonstrating exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research. El Camino Health is just one of two emergency departments in the San Francisco Bay Area to receive the recognition this year.

"Exceptional patient care is our top priority, so we're extremely proud to be recognized with the Lantern Award," said Cheryl Reinking, chief nursing officer at El Camino Health. "This award is the direct result of the emergency department team's commitment to excellence and their continuous efforts to improve the quality care our patients receive. It's a true display of all the hard work and innovation that our nurses and staff carry out each and every day."

The Lantern Award showcases our emergency department's accomplishments in incorporating evidence-based practice and innovation into emergency care. As part of the application, emergency departments are encouraged to share stories that highlight a commitment to the care of patients and the well-being of the nursing staff. The award serves as a visible symbol of our commitment to quality, safety and a healthy work environment.

"As a heart attack, stroke and pediatric emergency receiving center serving the thriving greater Bay Area, the El Camino Health Mountain View emergency department responds to 55,000 patient visits annually," said Reinking. "What truly sets us apart is the way in which we balance expert clinical care with genuine compassion for both our patients and staff members. This recognition speaks to our relentless dedication to excellence and fuels our passion to continue raising the bar in healthcare delivery."

El Camino Health is one of just 53 emergency departments nationwide to receive the Lantern Award, which will be on display in the emergency department at the Mountain View campus. As a recipient, El Camino Health will be recognized in upcoming ENA publications, on the ENA website and in the Hall of Honor during Emergency Nursing 2023, the association's annual conference in San Diego from September 21–23.

For more information on this year's Lantern Award recipients, visit the Emergency Nurses Association website.

