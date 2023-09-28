El Camino Health Named One of the Nation's 100 Top Hospitals® by Fortune and PINC AI™ and Further Distinguished with Third Consecutive Everest Award

Annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, patient experience, and financial health

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, El Camino Health has been honored as one of the top performing large community hospitals in the United States. El Camino Health was named one of the nation's 100 Top Hospitals® according to an independent quality analysis provided by PINC AI™ and reported by Fortune.

"We are extremely honored to have earned a spot among the top 100 hospitals in the country for the sixth time," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer of El Camino Health. "The entire El Camino Health team is committed to caring for patients every day and they deserve to be recognized for their leading-edge, high-quality, patient-centered care. We are dedicated to providing world-class care to those in our community and we couldn't be prouder to receive this recognition."

El Camino Health is also the only hospital in California to earn an additional distinction as an Everest Award winner, and just one of 29 hospitals nationwide to receive this prestigious honor. Everest Award winners represent a special group of the 100 Top Hospitals® recipients that have also been showcased for achieving a top rate of improvement. Using a five-year (2017 -2021) trending methodology, recipients of the Everest Award have shown the fastest, most consistent improvement rates on the same balanced scorecard of performance measures. Both the 100 Top Hospitals® program and the Everest Award reflect performance across the whole organization, including clinical, operational, financial, and patient perception.

100 Top Hospitals® program performance

This year, based on comparisons between the study winners and a peer group of similar hospitals that were not winners, the analysis found that the winners of the 100 Top Hospitals® program delivered better outcomes while operating more efficiently and at a lower cost. Compared to non-winning hospitals, this year's winners had:

31 percent fewer deaths than non-winning hospitals.

9 percent fewer patients with complications.

39 percent fewer healthcare associated infections (HAIs).

Nearly 20 percent lower inpatient expenses per discharge.

0.5-day shorter average length of stay.

Better reported patient experience scores, with a top-box Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) score of 77 percent versus 70 percent for non-winning hospitals.

"As hospitals continue to share the nation's focus on changing healthcare for the better, hospitals and health systems are recognizing the importance of identifying areas within their walls for quality improvement," said Leigh Anderson, Premier's chief operating officer and the leader of PINC AI™. "The transparent and nonbiased measures this study provides, helps leaders make informed decisions for change, and proves that El Camino Health excels across a range of core performance indicators, which can directly lead to significantly higher quality patient outcomes, with fewer readmissions and complications."

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health has served the communities of Santa Clara County for more than 60 years, with nationally recognized physicians and nurses at two not-for-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View, and primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across the region. El Camino Health is dedicated to giving patients high-quality care utilizing the most advanced technology and research, delivering results first and respect always.

Aside from achieving outstanding patient outcomes, the hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, including being named one of the World's Best Hospitals 2023 by Newsweek and becoming the San Francisco Bay Area's first Magnet hospital, earning four consecutive designations from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence.

Key service lines include cancer care, cardiovascular care, maternity care, mental health and addiction services, orthopedics, pulmonology, urology, and women's health. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

