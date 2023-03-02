El Camino Health Named to Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2023 List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health's Mountain View hospital has been named one of the World's Best Hospitals by Newsweek for the second year in a row. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world's leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The 2023 awards list was announced on March 1 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

"This award personifies the dedication and effort of all of our employees, and their continued commitment toward delivering the best care in the Bay Area," said Dan Woods, CEO of El Camino Health. "The clinical research and innovations that come out of our hospital have changed lives and improved patient outcomes throughout our region and well beyond. I am proud of our history and achievements in advancing the science of medicine."

Since opening its doors to the Mountain View hospital in 1961, El Camino Health has embraced a culture of innovation, and has provided an environment for advanced clinical studies. The hospital is currently a showcase site for an advanced radiation oncology technology that uses artificial intelligence to create customized cancer-fighting treatment plans in minutes. The Taft Center for Clinical Research, located on-site, was the first in the world to enroll a patient in a study for the intravenous precursor to Paxlovid, the first oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration. With more women and families choosing to deliver at El Camino Health that any other hospital in the Bay area, our facilities are consistently recognized at the local and national level as one of the best hospitals to have a baby.

"The 2023 rankings are based on a global survey of doctors, healthcare professionals, and administrators across four continents," said Nancy Cooper, global editor-in-chief at Newsweek. "These rankings help guide Newsweek readers in making crucial decisions about care for themselves and their loved ones."

Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. Four data sources were used for the evaluation:

Hospital recommendations from Medical Experts: an international online survey sent to more than 80,000 healthcare professionals

Patient Experience: survey of patient satisfaction with hospitalization

Patient Reported Outcome Measures: surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals

Hospital Quality Metrics: patient safety, hygiene measures, waiting times and quality of treatment

The World's Best Hospitals 2023 recognizes the best medical institutions across 28 countries: USA, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Canada, India, Australia, Mexico, The Netherlands, Austria, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Israel, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health has served the communities of Santa Clara County for more than 60 years, with nationally recognized physicians and nurses at two not-for-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View, and primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across the region. El Camino Health is dedicated to giving patients high-quality care utilizing the most advanced technology and research, delivering results first and respect always.

Aside from achieving outstanding patient outcomes, the hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, including being named one of the World's Best Hospitals 2022 by Newsweek and becoming the San Francisco Bay Area's first Magnet hospital, earning four consecutive designations from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence.

Key service lines include cancer care, cardiovascular care, maternity care, mental health and addiction services, orthopedics, pulmonology, and women's health. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

