El Camino Health Named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals® List and Further Distinguished with a Second Consecutive Everest Award

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health has been named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals® list. This is the fifth time El Camino Health has been recognized with this honor as one of the top performing large community hospitals in the U.S. The annual list is published by Fortune.

"We are honored to earn a spot on the 100 Top Hospitals list along with such a distinguished group of healthcare leaders," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer of El Camino Health. "Our inclusion in this list is a reflection of everyone involved in making our hospitals consistently perform at such a high level."

El Camino Health is also the only large community hospital in California to earn an additional distinction as an Everest Award winner. Recipients of the 100 Top Hospitals Everest Award set national benchmarks for both the fastest rate of improvement during the past five years and highest current year performance. Similar to last year, an additional data point considered what hospitals were doing to improve the health of the entire community outside their walls. El Camino Health is one of three hospitals nationwide to earn this distinction for three years.

Merative, a data, analytics and technology partner for the health industry, has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,650 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health. Merative, formerly IBM Watson Health, established the list to help identify best practices that may help other healthcare organizations achieve consistent, balanced, and sustainable high performance.

Recognition as one of the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals demonstrates El Camino Health's ongoing commitment to prioritize patient-centered care. According to Merative, as compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators. These include survival rates, patient complications, healthcare associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency departments, inpatient expenses, profitability and ratings from patients.

The Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals lists also incorporates a community health measure into its ranking process. For the community health measure, hospitals were surveyed across three components: 1) assessing hospital contributions to community health as a provider of critical services for community health and preventive care; 2) identifying ways that hospitals contribute to community health as a community partner teaming up with local organizations to implement critical programs; and 3) focusing on ways that hospitals promote community health through their practices as anchor institutions supporting local economic and social progress. The community health measure is weighted equally with other ranking measures.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health has served the communities of Santa Clara County for more than 60 years, with nationally recognized physicians and nurses at two not-for-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View, and primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across the region. El Camino Health is dedicated to giving patients high-quality care utilizing the most advanced technology and research, delivering results first and respect always.

Aside from achieving outstanding patient outcomes, the hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, including being named one of the World's Best Hospitals 2022 by Newsweek and becoming the San Francisco Bay Area's first Magnet hospital, earning four consecutive designations from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence.

Key service lines include cancer care, cardiovascular care, maternity care, mental health and addiction services, orthopedics, pulmonology, and women's health. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

About the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals® List

The Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list is determined using independent and objective research to analyze hospital performance. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals serve as a model of excellence for the industry.

About Merative

Merative is a data, analytics and technology partner for the health industry, including providers, payers, life sciences companies and governments. With trusted technology and human expertise, the company works with clients to drive real progress. Merative helps clients orient information and insights around the people they serve to improve healthcare delivery, decision making and performance. Formerly IBM Watson Health, Merative became a new standalone company as part of Francisco Partners in 2022. Learn more at www.merative.com.

