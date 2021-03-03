El Camino Health's Board of Directors Approves $149M in Upgrades for Labor and Delivery, NICU and Women's Services

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The El Camino Health Board of Directors unanimously approved a $149 million capital improvement project, which includes renovations and improvements to El Camino Health's women's health and maternity center — which houses labor and delivery, a neonatal intensive care unit and women's services. The project, which was approved at separate meetings of the hospital and district boards in February, is set to commence in early spring and is scheduled for completion in 2024.

"We have a long history of providing high-quality maternal and child health services for our community," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer of El Camino Health. "This renovation, which includes expanding the size of patient rooms to include a designated sleeping area for family and adding technology to enhance the experience of patients and families, represents the strength of our continued commitment to women and families in our community."

Renovations will be completed in three phases and will take approximately 38 months to finish. Highlights of the project include:

Remodel and expansion of labor and delivery rooms

Remodel and expansion of prep/recovery rooms

Remodel and expansion of postpartum rooms

Remodel and expansion of the neonatal intensive care unit

Refreshed building exterior, new lobby area and café

New dedicated antepartum rooms

Infrastructure upgrades such as elevator improvements, communications systems replacements and fire alarm system upgrades

Overall design improvements for the center will focus on creating a welcoming environment that promotes healing and wellness for women, newborns and their families. The neonatal intensive care unit will be expanded by more than 20 percent, with 19 private rooms and a five-bed pod. The postpartum private bed count will increase by 44 percent from 36 to 52, and the labor and delivery unit will expand by 66 percent with the addition of eight new rooms. New to the building will be five antepartum rooms, which are used when a mother needs to be closely monitored before birth or is required to be on bedrest. The building will also gain a café, making access to food and refreshments more convenient.

"With El Camino Health delivering more than 5,000 babies annually, we continue to be the provider of choice in our local market," said Woods.

The building is located on El Camino Health's Mountain View Campus and has its own entrance separate from the main hospital. For more information about mother-baby (maternity) services at El Camino Health, please visit the hospital's website.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health provides a personalized healthcare experience at two non-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View and at primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across Santa Clara County. For nearly sixty years, the organization has grown to meet the needs of individuals and communities it serves. Bringing together the best in new technology and advanced medicine, the network of nationally recognized physicians and care teams deliver high-quality, compassionate care. Key medical specialties include heart and vascular, cancer and lifestyle medicine. The hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, such as a 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and nursing care, including four consecutive American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognitions for Nursing Care. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

