El Camino Health's Los Gatos and Mountain View Hospitals Earn 'A' in Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for Spring 2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive cycle, El Camino Health's Mountain View and Los Gatos campuses both earned an 'A' in the spring 2023 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program, making it one of the only health systems in the South Bay to have two hospitals that received the top grade. The new grades reflect each hospital's performance primarily through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Safety and quality is at the heart of everything we do at El Camino Health," said Dan Woods, CEO of El Camino Health. "This safety grade is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our nurses, physicians and all the team members at both our hospitals for their commitment to excellence and protecting patients from preventable harm."

The Leapfrog Group, an independent non-profit national watchdog organization focused on upholding patient safety, assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" grade to general hospitals across the country. Grades are based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

"This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "But this hospital received an 'A' despite those challenges. I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers and clinicians who together made that possible."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health has served the communities of Santa Clara County for more than 60 years, with nationally recognized physicians and nurses at two not-for-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View, and primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across the region. El Camino Health is dedicated to giving patients high-quality care utilizing the most advanced technology and research, delivering results first and respect always.

Aside from achieving outstanding patient outcomes, the hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, including being named one of the World's Best Hospitals 2022 by Newsweek and becoming the San Francisco Bay Area's first Magnet hospital, earning four consecutive designations from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence.

Key service lines include cancer care, cardiovascular care, maternity care, mental health and addiction services, orthopedics, pulmonology, and women's health. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter

