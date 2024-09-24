EL CAR WASH EXPANDS FOOTPRINT WITH FOUR NEW ACQUISITIONS

DORAL, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash ("ECW"), one of the leading car wash companies in the United States, announces the acquisition of four car wash locations, further expanding its footprint across South, Southwest and Central Florida and deepening market share within its core geographies.

Details of the Acquisitions:

Naples /Ft. Myers:

/Ft. Myers: Downtowner Car Wash : This acquisition consists of two locations, 7387 Devonshire Blvd and 5080 Tamiami Trail E. With the addition of Downtowner Car Wash, along with the previous acquisitions of Ultimate Express Car Wash and Suncoast Car Wash in 2023, ECW now operates five express car wash locations in the Naples /Ft Myers area with multiple new stores in development.

Orlando :

: Octopus Car Wash : The acquisition of Octopus Car Wash, located in Winter Springs at 1401 N. Mills Drive is a strong addition to our portfolio and further support expansion into Orlando where ECW operates locations in the Dr. Phillps and Altamonte Springs areas with new stores in development in Lake Nona, Boggy Creek, Longwood and more.

Broward :

: Greenlight Car Wash: The acquisition of Greenlight, located in Oakland Park at 3061 NW 17th Terrace further expands ECW's presence in Broward County . In addition, this store is on Oakland Park Blvd just west of I-95 and furthers ECW's presence in this market with its store at 1555 N Federal and its new location at 432 E Oakland Park Blvd which is opening in Q1 2025.

These acquisitions collectively are part of El Car Wash's strategic growth plan to provide high-quality, convenient car wash services across Florida with leading market share within each of its sub-markets. El Car Wash has over 100 operating and development locations between Florida and Michigan.

About El Car Wash

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Doral, El Car Wash is Florida's #1 express car wash operator, and soon to be the leading operator in Michigan. El Car Wash's partnership with Warburg Pincus in 2022 has fueled its growth trajectory. They are revolutionizing the car wash experience by offering an unmatched customer experience, utilizing state-of-the-art technology, and embracing eco-friendly practices. Their affordable unlimited wash programs, extensive customer amenities, and innovative services set them apart. They pride themselves on providing a fantastic work environment for their employees and maintaining a strong commitment to community involvement. El Car Wash's neurodivergent and veteran employment programs are a few of the many reasons El Car Wash is an employer of choice. Through meaningful sports partnerships and active community involvement, they are committed to making our local areas shine—both on and off the road. For additional announcements, including new store openings and special promotions, follow El Car Wash on Instagram @elcarwash or visit www.elcarwash.com.

SOURCE El Car Wash