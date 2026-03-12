EL CAR WASH EXPANDS PRESENCE IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WITH ACQUISITION OF LUV-A-WASH IN PINE RIDGE

Acquisition strengthens the company's footprint in Collier County as disciplined growth continues across Florida

MIAMI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash, Florida's leading express car wash operator, today announced the acquisition of Luv-A-Wash in Pine Ridge, expanding the company's presence in Southwest Florida and strengthening its growing network of convenient, high-quality wash locations across the state.

Located in the Pine Ridge area of Naples, this store is El Car Wash's fourth location in Naples, providing another convenient node for existing members in the market and introducing El's distinct brand experience to a new group of local residents and commuters. The acquisition supports El Car Wash's continued strategy of expanding into strong markets while improving convenience and accessibility for its growing membership base.

The location is already undergoing conversion to the El Car Wash brand, and existing members now have access to the full El Car Wash network of locations. Customers can also expect significant site upgrades and enhancements in the coming months as the company invests in elevating the overall wash experience.

"This is an exciting addition for our Southwest Florida network," said Rafael Trenard, Area Director of Operations at El Car Wash. "The Pine Ridge location sits in a strong corridor and allows us to better serve members in the region with the consistency, convenience, and wash quality they expect from El Car Wash. We're excited to bring this location into the network and continue investing in the experience for our customers."

Ellis Love, President, Luv-A-Wash:

"Selling our family's car wash at 1635 Pine Ridge Road was a significant decision. After considering multiple offers, we chose El because of their integrity and the way they approached the process."

The addition of the Pine Ridge location reflects El Car Wash's continued momentum as the company expands across Florida through a disciplined approach to growth. By adding strategically located sites in strong corridors, the company continues to improve accessibility for members while delivering consistent service and technology-driven wash quality.

About El Car Wash

El Car Wash is one of the fastest-growing express car wash operators in the United States. Founded in Miami and headquartered in Doral, Florida, the company has built its reputation by combining advanced wash technology, premium service, and a people-first culture.

With a rapidly expanding network of locations across Florida and Michigan, and additional markets on the horizon, El Car Wash delivers a fast, convenient, and high-quality experience designed for today's customers. The company continues to grow through disciplined market expansion, operational excellence, and ongoing investment in its team members and the communities it serves.

Learn more at www.elcarwash.com.

SOURCE El Car Wash