El Car Wash Proposes Troy Site with Free Office Space for Rainbow Connection Headquarters

New location would include donated office space to help Michigan nonprofit grow

TROY, Mich., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash is proposing a new location in Troy that would bring more than bright and shiny cars to the community. If approved, the site would include 2,120 square feet of second-level office space that would be donated rent-free to Rainbow Connection, helping the Michigan nonprofit expand its operations and direct more resources toward serving children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

The proposed Troy location is designed as a community-oriented, mixed-use development and is expected to include enclosed vacuums, a dog washing station, a bike washing area and public space, making it one of the company's preeminent locations.

"This project reflects what we want our growth to look like: thoughtful, community-driven and built to create lasting value beyond our core business," said Gabe Schuchman real estate partner with El Car Wash. "Troy is a great fit for El Car Wash, and Rainbow Connection was the right partner because of the incredible work they do for families across Michigan. If approved, this location would be an opportunity to create something meaningful for the community and support an organization that is changing lives every day."

Rainbow Connection, a Michigan children's charity that grants wishes to kids with life threatening illnesses, works closely with more than 200 families at any given time and grants about 170 wishes each year. The organization also supports families through programs including event ticket giveaways, scholarships, emergency assistance and holiday support. The proposed Troy space would give its team room to grow, create more operational flexibility and help it direct more of its resources directly towards wishes and family support.

"This space would mean more than just room to work for our organization," said Ingrid Todt, executive director of Rainbow Connection. "As demand for our services continues to increase, having dedicated, rent-free space in Troy would help us expand our team, streamline operations and direct more of our funding toward wishes and family support. It would be a meaningful investment in our mission and in the families we serve across Michigan."

Rainbow Connection would maintain its Rochester headquarters while also establishing a presence in Troy, creating additional capacity for a team that has outgrown its current space. The added office would expand the organization's footprint in a way that better supports its day-to-day operations and future growth. Due to Troy's proximity to highways, the location would also offer a more accessible setting for meeting with and hosting families traveling from across the state. If approved, this would mark El Car Wash's sixth Michigan location.

About El Car Wash

El Car Wash was built on a simple idea — that something as routine as washing your car could actually make your day a little brighter. We saw an opportunity to turn an ordinary chore into an uplifting experience through thoughtful design, great people and smart technology.

What started as a few neighborhood car washes in Miami has grown into a fast-moving brand with one big goal: to make every visit feel easy, friendly and full of good energy. From our bright, welcoming sites to our people who genuinely care, we're redefining what it means to drive away feeling good — about your car, your day and your community.

At El Car Wash, we believe every wash is a chance to shine — inside and out.

Learn more at www.elcarwash.com.

SOURCE El Car Wash