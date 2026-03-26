EL CAR WASH PARTNERS WITH SPLASH EXPRESS CAR WASH, EXPANDING CENTRAL FLORIDA FOOTPRINT

Company strikes deal to acquire three Splash locations and form joint venture for future growth in the Daytona Beach Area

MIAMI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash, one of the most-loved and fastest-growing car wash brands in the United States, today announced the acquisition of three Splash Express Car Wash locations and an ongoing joint venture with the founders, as part of its ongoing strategic growth across Central Florida. As part of the agreement, El Car Wash will assume ownership and operations of three locations, two located in Port Orange (901 Dunlawton Avenue and 956 Herbert Street) and one in Ormond Beach (55 N Nova Road) and have formed a partnership for future growth.

"This new venture reflects our game plan to own the premier assets in our core markets," said Mike Hill, Director of Integration at El Car Wash. "Splash has built a loyal following in their communities, and we're excited to continue to deliver the exceptional service Splash customers expect while accelerating growth in the area."

While customers can expect uninterrupted service under the Splash Express Car Wash brand, they will also be introduced to the unique customer experience defined by El.

"Choosing the right partner was everything to us," said Steve Schlossberg, Co-Owner of Splash Express Car Wash. "We've built this business with a deep commitment to our customers, employees, and our community, and El Car Wash shares that same philosophy. Their focus on experience, quality, and people gave us full confidence that El would build on our success."

El continues to execute a quality-oriented growth strategy through both ground-up development and strategic acquisitions. The company continues to scale by densifying its footprint across Florida and Michigan and strategically entering new markets.

About El Car Wash

El Car Wash is one of the fastest-growing express car wash operators in the United States. Founded in Miami, the company has built its reputation by combining advanced wash technology, premium service, and a people-first culture.

With rapid expansion across Florida, Michigan and beyond, El Car Wash delivers a fast, convenient, and high-quality experience designed for today's customers. The company continues to grow through disciplined market expansion, operational excellence, and ongoing investment in its team members and the communities it serves.

Learn more at www.elcarwash.com.

SOURCE El Car Wash