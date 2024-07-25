El Panda Zambrano Launches New Season with reVolver Podcasts: Double the Laughs, Double the Fun

Beloved Comedian Expands Fan-Favorite Series with Two New Shows – Clásico del Panda Picante and Clásico del Panda Sin Picante

DALLAS, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts, the leading destination for multicultural audio content, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new season featuring the unparalleled comedic talents of Jose Antonio "El Panda Zambrano". This season brings two exciting new shows to the platform: Clásico del Panda Picante and Clásico del Panda Sin Picante, promising to deliver a fresh wave of laughter and entertainment to audiences everywhere.

Renowned for his spontaneous humor and unique voice, "El Panda Zambrano" has captivated listeners with his prank-filled, comedic radio programs. His latest shows, Clásico del Panda Picante and Clásico del Panda Sin Picante, will add to his already popular Panda Show Picante and Panda Show Sin Picante, ensuring there's something for every fan.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, expressed his enthusiasm for the new season, stating, "We are incredibly excited to continue our partnership with El Panda Zambrano. His ability to bring humor and joy to our listeners is unmatched, and these new shows will undoubtedly enhance our offerings. El Panda's unique style and engaging personality make him a standout talent in the industry, and we are proud to have him as part of the reVolver family."

Born in Mexico City, "El Panda Zambrano" has built a distinguished career in the entertainment world, both in Mexico and the US Hispanic market. Known for his work as a voice actor and his contributions to major radio groups and media companies across Latin America, El Panda has become a household name and a beloved figure in comedic entertainment.

Listeners can tune in to Clásico del Panda Picante and Clásico del Panda Sin Picante on reVolver Podcasts and enjoy the side-splitting humor that only "El Panda Zambrano" can deliver. Visit Panda Show to play or download the latest episodes.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Pandora, iHeart Radio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company visit www.revolverpodcasts.com

