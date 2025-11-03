reVolver Podcasts Enters Strategic Agreement with AdsWizz to Activate Geo-Targeted Audio Advertising in Mexico

Spanish-language podcast leader expands monetization capabilities, offering advertisers programmatic and direct access to Mexico's rapidly growing digital audio audience

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts, a leading producer and distributor of Spanish-language podcast programming, announced today that it has signed a new agreement with AdsWizz Inc., the technology engine powering the monetization of audio content worldwide, to bring geo-targeted audio advertising across reVolver inventory to the Mexican market.

Through this agreement, advertisers can now buy programmatic and direct insertion advertising across reVolver Podcasts' Spanish-language shows in Mexico. Powered by AdsWizz's technology stack, advertisers can use location- and language-based targeting to reach Mexico's Spanish-speaking listeners while accessing quality inventory, brand safety and suitability, and measurable results.

"We're thrilled to work with AdsWizz to bring our Spanish-language podcast inventory in Mexico to the programmatic and direct-buy marketplace," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "This collaboration gives our advertisers scalable access to engaged Hispanic audiences in Mexico and opens the door for brands to connect with listeners in a highly measurable and culturally relevant way."

Mexico represents one of the fastest-growing podcast markets in Latin America, with millions of Spanish-speaking listeners engaging daily in news, entertainment, culture, and lifestyle content. According to industry studies, Mexico ranks among the top podcast-consuming nations globally, driven by mobile connectivity and digital audio adoption. With this expansion, reVolver Podcasts gives advertisers direct access to a passionate and growing base of Spanish-language listeners, providing a new pathway for brands to build relevance and loyalty in one of the most dynamic audio markets in the region.

"We're excited to work with reVolver and give brands access to their premium podcast inventory in Mexico," said A.K. Ahuja, Head of Strategic Accounts at AdsWizz. "This represents a significant opportunity for advertisers to connect with a growing and passionate Spanish-speaking podcast audience, while leveraging our targeting and measurement solutions."

reVolver Podcasts' inventory in Mexico is now accessible through AdsWizz SSP and the AdsWizz Marketplace, allowing agencies and brands to plan, buy, measure, and optimize audio campaigns with precision, scale, and transparency. Agencies and brands interested in accessing this new inventory may contact reVolver Podcasts' advertising sales team or AdsWizz's Latin America team for details.

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store and on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About AdsWizz

AdsWizz Inc., a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the technology engine powering the monetization of audio content worldwide. A pioneer in the space, AdsWizz provides publishers and independent content creators with the tools they need to scale their audio business, while offering marketers innovation at scale, allowing them to connect with audiences globally. From radio, streaming, and podcasts to dynamic ad insertion, advanced programmatic, contextual targeting, and first-to-market audio ad formats, only AdsWizz seamlessly connects an entire ecosystem of audio buyers and sellers with the click of a button. To learn more about AdsWizz, visit adswizz.com.

