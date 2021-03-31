“El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata” takes the Windy City by storm by launching exclusively on Spanish Broadcasting System’s WLEY La Ley 107.9 FM

"Oswaldo Diaz's El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata, is by far one of the most entertaining and influential syndicated Spanish-language radio programs in the country," said Carlos San Jose, General Manager, WLEY La Ley 107.9 FM. "We're beyond excited to carry his iconic show, which is known as the 'King of Parodies' on our premier FM station – "La Que Manda en Chicago" (The Ruler of Chicago). It will absolutely be a treat for Chicago's vibrant Latino community."

"It's an honor to have Erazno y La Chokolota to be a part of the history of a legacy station," said Oswaldo Diaz, the voice(s) behind Erazno y La Chokolata. "It's awesome to partner with a Latino powerhouse company like Spanish Broadcasting System and I can't wait to bring more laughter and fun to Latinos in the Windy City."

"El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata" can be heard on La Ley 107.9 FM WLEY Chicago daily Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The only way to describe the "Erazno y la Chokolata" show is through the crying laughing emoji. This hilarious radio program is the #1 most listened to PM Spanish show in key Hispanic markets, reaches over 2.5 million Latinos 18-49 nationwide, and covers 76% of the Hispanic DMA.

For all inquiries, contact Carlos San Jose at [email protected].

About Spanish Broadcasting System and AIRE Radio Networks

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. is a leading Hispanic media company that owns and operates 17 radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language radio programming to over 300+ affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. SBS also produces live concerts and events and owns multiple bilingual websites, including www.LaMusica.com, an online destination and mobile app providing content related to Latin music, entertainment, news and culture. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

MEDIA CONTACT SBS-AIRE RADIO NETWORKS:

Vladimir Gomez

VP, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(786) 805-2545

MEDIA CONTACT SBS EXTERNAL AGENCY:

Marlene Maseda

Fusion4Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

