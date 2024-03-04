SBS ENTERTAINMENT, LA MUSICA AND MEGA 97.9 FM ANNOUNCE THE UNVEILING OF ITS REGIONAL MEXICAN LIVE MUSIC CONCERT BRAND: MEGABASH MX

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 21 at the UBS Arena featuring the biggest names in Regional Music BANDA MS, LUIS R. CONRIQUEZ, MARCA REGISTRADA, MAJO AGUILAR and TONY AGUIRRE

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 7 a.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SBS Entertainment (SBSE), La Musica and Mega 97.9 FM La Mega unveiled today its Mexican live music concert brand, Mega Bash MX, featuring the biggest names in Regional Mexican music. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 21st at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York featuring Banda MS, Luis R. Conriquez, Grupo Marca Registrada, Majo Aguilar and Tony Aguirre. Tickets for this highly anticipated music show will go on-sale Friday, March 8th at 7:00 a.m. EST.

MEGABASH MX

MegaBashMX is a spin-off the WSKQ-FM La Mega 97.9 FM's historically sold-out signature live music concert series, MegaBash. MegaBash has been around for decades and is known to bring chart-topping and groundbreaking music artists to the vibrant Latino community in the New York tri-state area as well as Los Angeles via La Mega's west coast sister station, Mega 96.3 FM.

"We are very excited to bring MegaBash MX to New York," stated Alessandra Alarcón, President of SBS Entertainment. "The Latino community in the big apple is extremely diverse and it is SBS's mission that all members of our beautifully varied community should be represented, especially when it comes to experiencing the joy of live music. We are also very proud to be delivering this event in partnership with Oakview Group only the first of many to come", continued Alarcón.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in major markets US Hispanics from Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, Orlando, and Tampa, airing the format genres Tropical, Regional Mexican, Adult Contemporary in Spanish, Top 40 and Urban. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of more than 290 stations, affiliates that reach 95% of the US Hispanic audience. SBS also has affiliates throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, produces concerts and live events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including LaMusica, a mobile app that provides Latino-focused audio and video content and HitzMaker, a digital performance destination for new artists and music fans. For more information, visit our website (www.spanishbroadcasting.com)

