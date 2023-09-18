Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market to grow by USD 800.97 million from 2022-2027 | North America to account for 44% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The elastomeric infusion pumps market size is expected to grow by USD 800.97 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Application (Pain Management, Antibiotic or antiviral, Chemotherapy, and Others), End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory service centers, Clinics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region has an exceptional healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals, clinics, and other medical facilities, and such institutions heavily rely on infusion pumps for the precise administration of medications and fluids to patients. Furthermore, such healthcare facilities place high importance on patient safety, and for the effective administration of medications, elastomeric infusion pumps are vital. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the elastomeric infusion pumps market during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market 2023-2027

Ambu AS, Avanos Medical Inc, B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Daiken Medical Co. Ltd., Epic Medical, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Heka srls, Infusystem Holdings Inc., Medline Industries LP, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Owens and Minor Inc., pfm medical ag, Promecon, Smiths Group Plc, Vygon SAS, Werfenlife SA, WooYoung Medical Co. Ltd.

Ambu AS - The company offers an elastomeric infusion pump called Action Fuser Pain Pump.

Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The pain management segment will be significant during the forecast period. Benefits such as ease of use, portability, and cost-effectiveness compared to conventional infusion pumps are provided by pain management therapy. Furthermore, they help to provide continuous pain relief in the patient's body at a predetermined rate.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Mergers and acquisitions among market players

Increased investments by vendors in R&D

The increasing detection of chronic diseases that require long-term management and medication drives the growth of the elastomeric infusion pump market. Such pumps allow for the continuous or intermittent delivery of medication. This helps ensure accuracy and control over dosage. Also, the growing global geriatric population has resulted in a higher prevalence of age-related diseases and conditions. Furthermore, they have the advantage of automated and controlled delivery, unlike manually administered injections or oral medications. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the elastomeric infusion pump market during the forecast period.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the elastomeric infusion pump market.

The MRI-compatible IV infusion pumps market is projected to grow by USD 126.79 million with a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the MRI-compatible IV infusion pumps market segmentation by product type (pumps and tubing and disposables) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the key drivers supporting the MRI-compatible IV infusion pumps market growth.

The programmable infusion pumps market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.74% and the market share will increase to USD 598.8 million from 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers programmable infusion pumps market segmentation by type and geography. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is notably driving the programmable infusion pumps market growth.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the elastomeric infusion pumps market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the elastomeric infusion pumps market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the elastomeric infusion pumps market in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of elastomeric infusion pumps market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

