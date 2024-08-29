Eleanor Roosevelt's Legacy of Service Lives On: Sullivan Foundation Marks 100 Years of Honoring Advocacy and Service in Today's Political Climate

OXFORD, Miss, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation celebrates 100 years of recognizing individuals who embody the principle of "service above self," the legacy of past recipients like Eleanor Roosevelt takes on renewed significance, especially in today's climate. With the nation facing a pivotal moment in the fight for the rights and needs of the poor, minorities, and disadvantaged, as well as seeking compassionate leadership, the Sullivan Foundation's centennial marks not just a celebration of the past but a call to action for the present and future.

Sullivan Award Recipients, Eleanor Roosevelt, Rollins College 1936; Deborah Stroman, University of Virginia, 1982

"As we celebrate 100 years of the Sullivan Awards, we reflect on the powerful legacy of service, leadership, and commitment to humanity exemplified by Eleanor Roosevelt and countless others who have received this honor," said Steve McDavid, President of the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation. "The ideals championed by the Roosevelts continue to inspire leaders across generations to strive for a better and more inclusive society, a vision that is at the very heart of our Foundation's mission."

A Legacy of Leadership and Service

Eleanor Roosevelt, who received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award in 1936 from Rollins College, stands as a beacon of the values that the award seeks to honor. Her tireless work for the rights and needs of the poor, minorities, and disadvantaged continues to resonate, particularly as these issues take center stage in America's current discourse. The Democratic Party's ongoing focus on these principles, highlighted by Vice President Kamala Harris's leadership, mirrors the Roosevelt legacy and underscores its relevance today.

"While Eleanor Roosevelt and the Roosevelts were historically aligned with the Democratic Party, the values of service, compassion, and integrity, and that the Sullivan Award honors, transcend political boundaries," McDavid added. "These principles resonate with people of all backgrounds and beliefs, and it is these principles that strengthens our shared commitment to creating a better world."

As President Joe Biden steps down, the baton of leadership may pass to Harris, whose commitment echoes that of Eleanor Roosevelt. This transition marks a significant moment in American history, drawing direct parallels between the challenges faced by Roosevelt during her time and the same pressing issues, still relevant today. Harris's position as a trailblazing woman of color in the at the highest levels of government reflects the impact of Roosevelt's pioneering efforts in championing women's rights and human rights.

Celebrating a Century of the Sullivan Awards

The Sullivan Award, first established in 1890, has honored countless individuals who have made significant contributions to society through leadership, service, and compassion. As the Sullivan Foundation celebrates 100 years of presenting these awards at its network of colleges and universities located in the American South, a centennial event is planned in New York City to highlight the lasting impact of those who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of others.

This centennial celebration to be held at Penn Station on September 20, is not just a look back but a reminder of the continued importance of these principles in today's world. The event will bring together past recipients, educators, and thought leaders to discuss the ongoing importance of service and leadership in a society grappling with so many issues.

The Roosevelts and the Sullivan Foundation: A Shared Vision

Eleanor Roosevelt's legacy is intertwined with the core principles that the Sullivan Foundation strives to uphold. Her advocacy for civil rights, women's rights, and basic human rights parallels the Foundation's mission to inspire leaders to make a positive impact on their communities and the world. Roosevelt's work in promoting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is mirrored in the efforts of more recent Sullivan Award recipients like Dr. Deborah Stroman, 1982, University of Virginia, whose initiatives in promoting racial understanding and social change have made significant contributions in academia and the community.

Dr. Stroman, an educator, entrepreneur, and advocate, has advanced racial awareness in public health and sports. Her leadership in coordinating the Black Men's Brain Health Conference highlights her commitment to addressing health disparities and promoting positive societal impact. Through her work at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and as a national trainer with the Racial Equity Institute, Dr. Stroman has dedicated her career to uplifting underrepresented communities and fostering environments where fairness and inclusion are paramount.

A Centennial Celebration with Contemporary Significance

The Sullivan Foundation's centennial celebration, schedule for September 20, 2024, The Penn Club, New York City, NY, will not only honor the past century of award recipients but also spotlight the ongoing relevance of service, leadership, and compassion in today's society. As the Foundation looks to the future, it draws inspiration from the Roosevelts' legacy, focusing on how these values can address the challenges of our time And, as the nation grapples with a deeply polarized political landscape, the Sullivan Foundation's work in fostering leaders dedicated to positive change becomes that much more important and vital.

Looking Forward: The Sullivan Foundation's Mission in the Modern Era

The Sullivan Foundation, inspired by the values of Algernon and Mary Mildred Sullivan, continues to cultivate leaders like Dr. Stroman who are committed to creating positive social change. The Foundation's efforts, along with the contributions of its award recipients, resonate with the Roosevelts' legacy, demonstrating the power of making positive change through action and leadership.

