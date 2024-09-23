Electra Conducts Multiple Flight Demonstrations of Ultra Short Aircraft for U.S. Military

The Ultra Short aircraft's unique ability to take off and land in extremely short distances from minimally prepared areas was a focal point of the demonstrations. This enables rapid and flexible resupply missions in contested environments where traditional airstrips may be unavailable or compromised. The demo flights included takeoffs and landings from grass fields, demonstrating austere operations off-runway without the need for ground support infrastructure. Electra Chief Test Pilot Cody Allee flew tight 150-foot radius turns to showcase the aircraft's low-altitude, low-speed maneuverability, further emphasizing the plane's survivability in complex military scenarios.

The demos included a mobile power generation display, during which the pre-flight presentation equipment and sound system were powered directly from the airplane. As a mobile power generator, the production aircraft will offer over 600 kW of continuous power and more than 1 MW for short bursts, making it a versatile asset for a variety of military missions, from tactical insertions to medical evacuations. Electra's Ultra Short aircraft also provides significant operational energy advantages, with fuel consumption that is one-third that of helicopters performing similar missions. Electra's aircraft are positioned to support operations in remote locations with minimal infrastructure, potentially operating from ships and barges.

"AFWERX is committed to supporting the accelerated development of the dual-use Ultra Short technology. This aircraft's efficient, quiet, and sustainable operations align with military objectives for contested and expeditionary logistics," said Jacob Wilson, AFWERX Agility Prime acting branch chief. "Its hybrid-electric propulsion system provides extended range and endurance, making it suitable for Agile Combat Employment missions in austere locations with compromised or nonexistent runways.

"These flight demonstrations mark a significant milestone for Electra as we show the capabilities of the technology in the real-world" said JP Stewart, Vice President and General Manager of Electra. "Our Ultra Short aircraft make it possible to operate from austere locations previously only reachable by helicopters, with 70 percent lower costs and very quiet operations. We're excited to collaborate with our government partners to deliver a new level of capability and operational energy efficiency that aligns with the future of defense logistics and mobility."

Electra continues to expand the Ultra Short aircraft flight envelope during the ongoing flight test campaign. The technology demonstrator is providing critical data to inform the development of Electra's nine-passenger piloted production aircraft, which is being developed under an active STRATFI contract with AFWERX.

Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) is a next-gen aerospace company pioneering direct aviation, the next level of connectivity that will bring air travel closer to where we live, work, and play. The company is building clean tech, hybrid-electric Ultra Short airplanes that fly people and cargo seamlessly without airports, emissions, or noise. Electra's Ultra Short technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10x longer range with 70% lower operating costs than helicopters and eVTOLs with far less certification risk. Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, with over 40 prior aircraft successfully developed and/or certified. Lockheed Martin Ventures, Honeywell, and Safran are among Electra's strategic investors along with the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), Statkraft Ventures, and other private investors. Electra's contracted customers include NASA, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Navy, along with over 2,000 aircraft under Letters of Intent from 50+ commercial customers, including both airlines and helicopter operators.

