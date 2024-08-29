Electra Names B. Marc Allen as Chief Executive Officer

B. Marc Allen joins Electra from The Boeing Company, where he most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer. Post this

Marc Allen joins Electra after a distinguished career at The Boeing Company, where he most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President for Strategy and Corporate Development. He led the $5 billion customer finance business before spending nearly a decade on Boeing's Executive Council, where he served as President of Boeing International and oversaw critical enterprise-wide functions. As head of all venture businesses, he led Wisk Aero's restructuring and full acquisition, focusing on the future of autonomous flight and serving as Chairman. Other roles at Boeing included President of the Embraer Partnership, President of Boeing China, and General Counsel of Boeing International. Allen is a graduate of Princeton University and holds a JD from Yale Law School. His early career includes clerking for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, co-founding a sports medicine startup, and serving as a business consultant with The Parthenon Group.

"Marc's exceptional background in global business and strategic leadership makes him the ideal choice to guide Electra into its next phase of growth," said John S. Langford, Electra's Founder and Chairman. "With over 2,000 orders for our 9-seat hybrid electric aircraft from customers worldwide, we are poised to become a global industrial champion. Electra already has the strongest technical team in the business – and now we have the finance, legal, and operations experience to match."

Langford, who has served as both Chairman and CEO since founding Electra, will continue to serve as its Chairman focusing on long-term strategy and innovation.

"I am excited to join Electra's first-rate team and help define the next level of air travel connectivity," said Allen. "My passion has always been about building, coaching, and inspiring high-performing teams. Electra is at the forefront of revolutionizing air travel with its direct aviation model, bringing air travel closer to where we live, work and play – without airports, emissions or noise. Leading Electra at this pivotal moment is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

About Electra

Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) is a next-gen aerospace company pioneering direct aviation, the next level of connectivity that will bring air travel closer to where we live, work, and play. The company is building clean tech, hybrid-electric Ultra Short airplanes that fly people and cargo seamlessly without airports, emissions, or noise. Electra's Ultra Short technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10X longer range with 70% lower operating costs than helicopters and eVTOLs with far less certification risk. Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, with over 40 prior aircraft successfully developed and/or certified. Lockheed Martin Ventures, Honeywell, and Safran are among Electra's strategic investors along with the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), Statkraft Ventures, and other private investors. Electra's contracted customers include NASA, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Navy, along with over 2,000 aircraft under Letters of Intent from 50+ commercial customers, including both airlines and helicopter operators.

