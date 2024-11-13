Electra Reveals Design for EL9 Ultra Short Hybrid-Electric Aircraft

"We're redefining how people and cargo move through Direct Aviation, a new category of safe and seamless travel that brings air mobility closer to where we live, work and play." Post this

Electra's innovative EL9 hybrid-electric propulsion system with blown lift technology enables ultra-short takeoffs and landings in soccer field-size spaces previously limited to helicopters and eVTOLs, but at one-third the cost and with the improved safety and reliability of a fixed-wing aircraft. This unlocks thousands of new locations for direct air service, including small regional airports or unconventional sites like grass fields or parking lots, offering seamless point-to-point regional connectivity for both passengers and cargo. The EL9 aircraft operates with far lower emissions and noise than conventional planes, while its hybrid-electric power system provides extended range and inflight battery recharging, with no ground charging stations required.

"Today's reveal of the EL9 showcases the dedication of our incredible team and partners," said Marc Allen, CEO of Electra. "This aircraft is more than a new design—it's the gateway to a cleaner, quieter, and more affordable future for regional travel. With the EL9, we're not just making sustainable aviation a reality, we're redefining how people and cargo move through Direct Aviation, a new category of safe and seamless travel that brings air mobility closer to where we live, work and play."

The EL9 combines blown lift technology with distributed electric propulsion using four independent battery packs and a small turbine-powered generator that drives eight electric motors distributed along the wing to provide high lift at low airspeeds. The aircraft can take off and land in as short as 150 feet, and cruises at 175 knots. With range and payload to fly missions that matter, the EL9 will carry nine passengers with baggage or 3,000 pounds of cargo for 330 nautical miles, and has a maximum ferry range of 1,100 nautical miles with IFR reserves. It will be certified for IFR and flight into known icing conditions. While the EL9 will be equipped with two pilot crew stations, Electra's Safe Single Pilot technology with fly-by-wire controls will enable ease of precision landings for a single pilot.

Electra has over 2,100 orders for the EL9 from 52 operators worldwide, representing more than $8 billion in market value. The first test flights are planned for 2027, with certification and service entry anticipated in 2029 under FAA Part 23 regulations.

The EL9 design was presented at Electra's headquarters in Manassas, Virginia, to an audience of more than 300 guests, including leaders from the aerospace industry, partners, customers, government officials, media, and friends.

Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) is a next-gen aerospace company pioneering direct aviation, the next level of connectivity that will bring air travel closer to where we live, work, and play. The company is building clean tech, hybrid-electric Ultra Short airplanes that fly people and cargo seamlessly without airports, emissions, or noise. Electra's Ultra Short technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10x longer range with 70% lower operating costs than helicopters and eVTOLs with far less certification risk. Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, with over 40 prior aircraft successfully developed and/or certified. Lockheed Martin Ventures, Honeywell, and Safran are among Electra's strategic investors along with the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), Statkraft Ventures, and other private investors. Electra's contracted customers include NASA, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Navy, along with over 2,000 aircraft under Letters of Intent from 50+ commercial customers, including both airlines and helicopter operators.

