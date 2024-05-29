Electra's Hybrid-Electric Test Aircraft Achieves First Ultra-Short eSTOL Takeoff and Landing in Piloted Test Flights

"Today's milestone is an incredible achievement as we've proven that our eSTOL aircraft has the capability to do what we said it could do – operate from spaces shorter than 300 feet," said JP Stewart, Electra Vice President and General Manager. "The aircraft handling at low-speeds has been exceptional and is matching our analysis well, building confidence in the predicted capability of the 9-passenger product design. We'll continue to develop our technologies, including the "thrust-by-wire" flight control system to allow us to fly even slower on approach and further improve the STOL takeoff and landing performance in the ongoing test campaign."

The test flights, piloted by Cody Allee, took place through April and May 2024 at the Manassas Regional Airport and Warrenton-Fauquier Airport in Virginia. The longest flight lasted 1 hour 43 minutes. During the campaign, the aircraft took off in less than 170 ft and landed in under 114 ft ground roll, the aircraft reached an altitude of 6,500 feet, and it flew as slowly as 25 kts on takeoff and landing. Data and insights gained from the flight test program will inform the design of Electra's 9-passenger commercial eSTOL aircraft, with entry into commercial service under FAA Part 23 regulations targeted for 2028.

Electra's blown-lift design uses eight electric motors to significantly increase wing lift, allowing the eSTOL aircraft to take off and land in just 1/10th of the space needed by conventional aircraft. This enables access to locations that today only helicopters can reach. Quiet electric motors dramatically reduce noise and emissions for community-friendly operations. Hybrid-electric power provides long-range capability without the need for ground-based charging stations.

Watch a video of the first Electra eSTOL flight

About Electra

Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) is a next-gen aerospace company leading the way in sustainable urban and regional mobility. The company is building clean, hybrid-electric, short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) airplanes that fly people and cargo quieter, further, and more affordably. Electra's technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10X longer range with 70% lower operating costs than vertical takeoff alternatives with far less certification risk. Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, with over 40 prior aircraft successfully developed and/or certified. Its technology development is supported by Lockheed Martin Ventures, the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), Statkraft Ventures, and other private investors in addition to contracts with NASA, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Navy.

