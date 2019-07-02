Electric Bicycles Recalled by Faraday; Seat Post Poses Fall Hazard

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Faraday electric Porteur, Porteur S, Cortland and Cortland S Bicycle Seat Posts

Hazard: The seat post on the bicycles can break, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

Remedy: Replace, Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bikes and contact Faraday for information on how to receive a free seat post replacement and free installation at a specialty bicycle retailer. Faraday is contacting all known purchasers directly. Consumers should not replace the seat post themselves. They should take their recalled bicycles to a specialty bicycle retailer for proper placement and fit of the replacement seat post.

Consumer Contact:

Faraday Bicycles toll-free at 888-770-7085 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at seatpostrecall@faradaybikes.com or online at www.faradaybikes.com or www.recallrtr.com/faradayseatpost and click on "Seat Post Recall" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 4,450

Description:

This recall involves seat posts for four Faraday bicycle models, Porteur, Porteur S, Cortland, Cortland S. The words "HL" or "Zoom" are engraved on the seat post. The bikes were sold in various colors including Classic White, British Racing Green, Tungsten, Slate Gray, Midnight Run, Stingray Blue, Seafoam and Coral.

Incidents/Injuries: Faraday has received nine reports of incidents involving the seat post breaking including one minor injury.

Sold At: Specialty bicycle retailers nationwide or directly to consumers by Faraday from March 2015 through March 2019 for between $2,500 and $3,500.

Importer: Faraday Bicycles Inc., of Santa Cruz, Calif.

Manufactured in: Taiwan

Footer

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 19-156

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

