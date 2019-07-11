Electric Grill Market Size Worth $5.21 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric grill market size is expected to reach USD 5.21 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Several factors including shifting preference for at-home grilling system as well as fulfilling leisure time in cooking activities on account of increasing interest for experimental cooking is expected to drive the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, electric griddles t is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025

Commercial application led the global market with an overall revenue share of over 57.2% in 2018

North America led the global electric grill market in 2018, which constituted for 34.8% of revenue share

The market is highly competitive in nature with the main players including The Middleby Corp., Taylor Company, Roller Grill International, The Holland Grill Company Inc., Dimplex North America Limited. Various manufacturers are concentrating on new product launches, focusing on product differentiation and technological advancements.

Read 175 page research report with TOC on "Electric Grill Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Electric Smokers, Electric Griddles), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/organic-chips-market

Barbecuing has evolved beyond just a pastime and has become an integral part of consumer lifestyle, owing to the changing lifestyle attributed to rising disposable income. The passion for adding flavors to food as well as entertaining family and friends, is gaining a prominent share in developing the market for electric grills. According to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), in July 2017, 72% of consumers opted for flavor, 52% opted for lifestyle, and 40% consumers opted for entertainment as their source of grilling food at home. In addition, factors such as convenience, accounted for 33%, hobby accounted for 19%, flexibility accounted for 18% and health accounted for 18% as well in North American.

The prominence of charcoal grills and gas grills is likely to affect the sales of electric grills in near future. The preference of consumers to add authentic taste and coal flavor particularly among the baby boomers generation is likely to drive the market. Although, the increasing occurrence of fire damages by these dominant grilling products is expected to drive the consumers towards electric grill appliances.

Growing demand for residential application is witnessed in Asia Pacific and Africa. The changing lifestyle of consumers, particularly in the developing economies, has led to growth in sales of the product. Increasing consumption of street food in countries, such as China and Japan are expected to propel the regional growth. Street food comprises the best available food in China and people prefer to add natural fiery taste to their food.

The commercial application led the global as well as North America market. The vast market for grilled food owing to its natural taste and associated health benefits prevail in countries like U.S. and Canada. Moreover, according to the HPBA, 35% of U.S. consumers planned to purchase a new grill or smoker in 2017. Most of the buyers are likely to replace or upgrade their current grill appliance.

Grand View Research has segmented the global electric grill market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Electric Grill Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Electric Smokers



Electric Griddles

Electric Grill Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Residential



Commercial

Electric Grill Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.



Asia Pacific



India





China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

