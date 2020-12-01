Electric Pressure Cooker Lawsuits Are On The Rise

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of pressure cooker injury lawsuits is on the rise, according to the Law Offices of Jason Turchin. Just this past week, Sunbeam Products, Inc. announced the recall of over 900,000 pressure cookers after more than 100 complaints of pressure cooker lids exploding off during use. Over the past several years, the pressure cooker injury lawyers at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin has filed numerous lawsuits on behalf of pressure cooker injury victims.

"These lawsuits seek compensation for the victims, and also seek to prevent others from getting hurt. Our experts have identified numerous alleged defects in various pressure cooker models," says Turchin, who has handled hundreds of pressure cooker claims.

According to Turchin, pressure cooker manufacturers and distributors may be legally liable to compensate victims if there is a design defect, manufacturing defect, or improper or inadequate notice or warning. "Throughout the past several years, we found numerous pressure cooker companies making material part changes to make their cookers safer, yet they never pulled the old models from the shelves or warned the purchasers of the prior units of these known safety issues," adds Turchin.

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has filed burn injury claims against many pressure cooker companies, including those involving the Power Pressure Cooker, Crockpot Multicooker, Gourmia pressure cookers, Instant Pot, Maxi-Matic pressure cookers, Emeril Lagasse branded pressure cookers, NuWave pressure cookers and more.

Turchin was lead counsel in the consolidated product liability lawsuit, "IN RE: TRISTAR PRESSURE COOKER LITIGATION", in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and is currently co-lead counsel in a Federal class action lawsuit filed against Sunbeam Products and Newell for alleged defects in various Crock-Pot Multicooker pressure cookers which can allegedly cause the lid to open while the units are still pressurized, leading to severe injury.

Attorney Jason Turchin has handled over 6,500 claims for victims of accidents, personal injury and wrongful death.

