Electric Scooter Company GOTRAX Announces 2022 Black Friday Deals

GOTRAX

Nov 22, 2022, 07:00 ET

GOTRAX the leading manufacturer of E-scooters based in Dallas Texas has black Friday deals available at Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy.

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GOTRAX announces that customers can access these deals on their products for kids and adults.

Black Friday sales are now available on electric scooters, e-bikes and hoverboards from the leading manufacturer for e-rideables.

GOTRAX Black Friday Deals
Below are the sale items:

The popularity of these items continues to soar year over year. Electric Scooters and e-Bikes popularity grows as consumers look for eco-conscious, micro-transportation solutions. Hoverboards, thought to be a fast fad of the mid-2010's, continue to be in high demand.

Free shipping is included and receive yours in time for the holiday season. Sales end 11/29.

GOTRAX is a leading manufacturer of electric scooters and e-bikes. Started in 2017, the Dallas based company has been producing premium electric rideables, specializing in solutions for daily commuting and transportation.

