GOTRAX Extends Holiday Savings -- Up to $1000 Off Electric Bikes and Scooters Through December 31st

GOTRAX is keeping the holiday cheer rolling with massive end-of-year savings on its best-selling eBikes and eScooters. Shoppers can save up to 50% off select models with free shipping and two-year warranties.

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOTRAX's Holiday Deals are live now through December 31st, both on GOTRAX.com and with select retail partners including Walmart and Best Buy.

End the Year Electrified

From foldable commuters like the F1 eBike to the all-terrain Tundra and the high-performance GX Series, GOTRAX's holiday lineup delivers something for every rider. Each model is engineered for comfort, safety, and style, with reliable battery systems and responsive braking.

Their high performance eScooters are available for as low as $227, with savings up to $600 off. Premium eBikes are on sale for as low as $468, with savings up to $800 off. In addition, the Tundra eBike is available for an unmatched $1000 off exclusively for the first 100 customers to make the purchase.

Where to Shop

Online: https://gotrax.com

Retail Partners: Walmart | Best Buy

Promotion Periods:

Holiday Deals: December 4 – December 31

About GOTRAX

Based in Dallas, Texas, GOTRAX is a leading name in personal electric mobility, offering a wide range of electric scooters and bikes that combine performance, value, and design. Since its founding, GOTRAX has helped riders across the U.S. embrace eco-friendly transportation with innovation and reliability at the core of every ride.

Learn more at www.gotrax.com and follow @RideGOTRAX on social media.

