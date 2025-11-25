GOTRAX Announces Massive Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals -- Up to $1000 Off Top eBikes and eScooters

GOTRAX has officially entered the Black Friday fast lane with record-low prices on its award-winning lineup of eBikes and eScooters.

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers can save hundreds on powerful GOTRAX models like the GX3, Tundra, and Mustang. With free shipping, industry-leading warranties, and deals live through Cyber Monday, there's never been a better time to electrify your ride.

From November 27 through December 1, shoppers can score deals on GOTRAX's sleek, high-performance electric rides, both on GOTRAX.com and at select retail partners including Walmart and Best Buy.

Headline Deals at a Glance

eBikes as low as $468, with savings up to $1000 off.

eScooters as low as $227, with savings up to $600 off.

These limited-time deals run November 27 through December 1, with Cyber Monday exclusives, including the new Mustang eBike at $500 off, launching on December 1 only.

Ride Into the Holidays with Style and Power

The GOTRAX lineup includes a full spectrum of rides, from powerful electric bikes and scooters like the Mustang and GX Series, to lightweight commuters like the GMAX Ultra and Fusion eScooters.

Select adult eBikes and eScooters come with GOTRAX's two-year limited warranty, and all models come with free shipping.

Where to Shop

Online: https://gotrax.com/collections/sales

Retail Partners: Walmart | Best Buy

Promotion Periods:

Black Friday / Cyber Monday: Nov 25 – Dec 1

Holiday Deals: Dec 2 – Dec 31

About GOTRAX

Based in Dallas, Texas, GOTRAX is a leading name in personal electric mobility, offering an extensive range of electric scooters and bikes that combine performance, design, and value. Since its founding, the company has empowered riders nationwide to embrace sustainable transportation with style and confidence.

Learn more at gotrax.com and follow @RideGOTRAX on social media.

