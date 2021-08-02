Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market to grow by USD 22.02 billion | Technavio
Aug 02, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is set to grow by USD 22.02 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 31% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., ENGIE SA, EV Safe Charge Inc., EVgo Services LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., and Webasto SE are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of M&A and strategic partnerships will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- AC
- DC
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ABB Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., ENGIE SA, EV Safe Charge Inc., EVgo Services LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., and Webasto SE.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market size
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market trends
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market industry analysis
The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The lack of standardization in EV charging infrastructure will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle (EV) charging station market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle (EV) charging station market vendors
