ELECTRICAL CONNECTORS & TERMINALS DESIGNED FOR AUTOMATION SYSTEMS AND ROBOTICS

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ETCO Incorporated

Jul 14, 2026, 09:00 ET

BRADENTON, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced a line of standard and custom electrical connectors and terminals for a wide range of applications that must withstand intense operations, constant motion, and vibration.

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ETCO Vibration-Resistant Connectors & Terminals are ideal for automation and robotic applications where there are space limitations, vibration, a need to improve assembly efficiency, serviceability, and high-volume requirements.
ETCO Vibration-Resistant Connectors & Terminals are ideal for automation and robotic applications where there are space limitations, vibration, a need to improve assembly efficiency, serviceability, and high-volume requirements.

ETCO Vibration-Resistant Connectors & Terminals feature two standard field-proven products: the FlatSnap® Connector which has a unisex design with a large surface area that securely mates and the robust Locking Ring Terminal with four teeth that bite into painted or plain metal surfaces to stay in place and prevent unwanted rotation during intense operations. The FlatSnap® Connector can also be modified to be a positive locking terminal.

In addition to the above standard products, ETCO Vibration-Resistant Connectors & Terminals include PCB and Flex Circuit connectors, quick disconnects, and custom stamped contacts which can be engineered to meet OEM requirements from tinned-brass, plain brass, stainless steel and other materials. Applications for automation include space limitations, vibration, assembly efficiency, serviceability, and high-volume requirements.

ETCO Vibration-Resistant Connectors & Terminals are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

For more information contact:

ETCO Incorporated
Sean Dunn, VP Marketing
3004 62nd Avenue East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(800) 689-3826
Email: [email protected]
www.etco.com

SOURCE ETCO Incorporated

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