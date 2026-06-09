OVERMOLDED LEAD FRAMES REDUCE PART COUNT & IMPROVE ASSEMBLY EFFICIENCY

BRADENTON, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced custom overmolded lead frames that combine metal stampings and engineering plastics into a single part that improves reliability, simplifies assembly and inventory management, and reduces manufacturing costs for OEMs.

Supplied as a single SKU to simplify inventory management, overmolded lead frames improve reliability by combining precision metal stamping and plastic molding technologies to create one robust part.

ETCO Custom Overmolded Lead Frames combine precision metal stamping and plastic molding technologies to create one robust part that is easy to assemble. Designed to exact OEM specifications, they can be manufactured from a wide variety of materials including copper alloys, stainless steel, titanium, platinum, medical-grade metals, and various engineering plastics.

Supplied as one SKU to simplify inventory management, ETCO Custom Overmolded Lead Frames can be made in a variety of sizes and improve envelope functionality by incorporating the appropriate strain relief. Suitable for integration with automated molding and manufacturing processes, these overmolded parts are provided on reels or loose.

ETCO Custom Overmolded Lead Frames are priced according to materials, design, and quantity. All parts are manufactured in the USA.

For more information contact:

ETCO Incorporated

Sean Dunn, VP Marketing

3004 62nd Avenue East

Bradenton, FL 34203

(800) 689-3826

Email: [email protected]

www.etco.com

SOURCE ETCO Incorporated